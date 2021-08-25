KC Melting Pot Theatre to Return to the Stage with BAYBRA'S TULIPS
Baybra reaches a crossroads where vengeance and the desire to build a new life crash head-on into the fate of the family.
KC Melting Pot Theatre will return to the theatre with an original work by Lewis Morrow, Baybra's Tulips.
Baybra's Tulips is a compelling family drama that pivots around Baybra, an African American man returning home after a 10-year stint in prison to live with his sister, Tellulah, and her born-again Christian husband Charles. Estranged from his daughter who was an infant when he was sentenced, Baybra struggles to reconnect with the world that seemingly left him behind. Faced with the reality of his present and the secrets of his sister's past, Baybra reaches a crossroads where vengeance and the desire to build a new life crash head-on into the fate of the family.
Performance Dates/Times:
Friday, 9/17/21 - 7:30 pm Opening
Saturday, 9/18/21 - 2:00 and 7:30 pm
Sunday, 9/19/21 - 2:00 pm*
Wednesday, 9/22/21 - 7:30 pm
Thursday, 9/23/21 - 7:30 pm*
Friday, 9/24/21 - 7:30 pm
Saturday, 9/25/21 - 7:30 pm Closing
* Talk back following performance
Cast:
Lewis Morrow - Baybra
Jabrelle Herbin - Tellulah
George Forbes - Charles
Markeyta Young - Vanessa
Paul Jones III - Vince
Anaya Morrow - Avery
Crew:
Director - Nicole Hodges Persley
Stage Manager - Theodore (Priest) Hughes
Assistant Stage Manager - Desmond (3-3-7) Jones
Scenographer - Doug Schroeder
Costumer - Lynn King
Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker
Sound Designer - Dennis Jackson