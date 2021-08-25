KC Melting Pot Theatre to Return to the Stage with BAYBRA'S TULIPS

KC Melting Pot Theatre will return to the theatre with an original work by Lewis Morrow, Baybra's Tulips.



Baybra's Tulips is a compelling family drama that pivots around Baybra, an African American man returning home after a 10-year stint in prison to live with his sister, Tellulah, and her born-again Christian husband Charles. Estranged from his daughter who was an infant when he was sentenced, Baybra struggles to reconnect with the world that seemingly left him behind. Faced with the reality of his present and the secrets of his sister's past, Baybra reaches a crossroads where vengeance and the desire to build a new life crash head-on into the fate of the family.



Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, 9/17/21 - 7:30 pm Opening

Saturday, 9/18/21 - 2:00 and 7:30 pm

Sunday, 9/19/21 - 2:00 pm*

Wednesday, 9/22/21 - 7:30 pm

Thursday, 9/23/21 - 7:30 pm*

Friday, 9/24/21 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, 9/25/21 - 7:30 pm Closing



* Talk back following performance



Cast:

Lewis Morrow - Baybra

Jabrelle Herbin - Tellulah

George Forbes - Charles

Markeyta Young - Vanessa

Paul Jones III - Vince

Anaya Morrow - Avery



Crew:

Director - Nicole Hodges Persley

Stage Manager - Theodore (Priest) Hughes

Assistant Stage Manager - Desmond (3-3-7) Jones

Scenographer - Doug Schroeder

Costumer - Lynn King

Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker

Sound Designer - Dennis Jackson