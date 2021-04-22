KC Jazz Orchestra Will Perform Mary Lou Williams' ZODIAC SUITE Next Month

Join the musicians of the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra for an engaging virtual experience featuring one of Mary Lou's most iconic pieces, the Zodiac Suite. Through a special arrangement of the work for KCJO by Artistic Director Clint Ashlock, this multifaceted performance will highlight members of the orchestra based on their astrological signs. Grab your favorite drink and settle in to get a taste of the brilliance of Mary Lou Williams, brought to you by your Kansas City Jazz Orchestra!

For more information on registering, please visit https://www.kcjo.org/bright-stars.

WHERE/WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 6-7:30p CDT. Register for virtual access please.

