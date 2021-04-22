Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KC Jazz Orchestra Will Perform Mary Lou Williams' ZODIAC SUITE Next Month

This is a special arrangement of the work for KCJO by Artistic Director Clint Ashlock.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Join the musicians of the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra for an engaging virtual experience featuring one of Mary Lou's most iconic pieces, the Zodiac Suite. Through a special arrangement of the work for KCJO by Artistic Director Clint Ashlock, this multifaceted performance will highlight members of the orchestra based on their astrological signs. Grab your favorite drink and settle in to get a taste of the brilliance of Mary Lou Williams, brought to you by your Kansas City Jazz Orchestra!

For more information on registering, please visit https://www.kcjo.org/bright-stars.

WHERE/WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 6-7:30p CDT. Register for virtual access please.

Even through these difficult and unprecedented times, KCJO is committed to the Kansas City community and its audiences the world over. To learn more about how to connect with KCJO, please visit KCJO Media which has links to content and resources that are sure to uplift, educate and inspire.

Visit KCJO online at www.kcjo.org for the latest information about virtual events, drive-in concerts, and more.


