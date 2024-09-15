KC Horror Play Festival and SPOOKY SH!T SHOW Will Haunt The Black Box Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KC Horror Play Festival will return for 2024. This time, it's bringing a campy, 80's friend along for the ride with Spooky Sh!t Show. Eight short horror plays are running in repertory with Derek Trautwein's collection of "scary and stupid stories to tell in the dark."

Running October 29 through November 1 at The Black Box, come on Tuesday and Wednesday to see each show separately or come for a double feature on Halloween night or Friday, November 1. And don't miss the maker market, yard games, and costume contest on the double feature nights!

October 29: Kansas City Horror Play Festival - Doors at 7:30, show at 8pm

October 30: The Spooky Sh!t Show - Doors at 7:30, show at 8pm

October 31 and November 1: Double Feature!

- Doors and vendor faire at 7pm

- The Spooky Sh!t Show at 8pm

- More vendor faire!

- Kansas City Horror Play Festival at 10:00pm

KC Horror Play Festival:

Created by Erika Lynnette Baker in 2016 and joined this year by co-producer Chris M. Arnone, this collection of eight short horror plays will scare, thrill, and delight. Written by six playwrights in addition to Baker and Arnone and performed by six local actors, this show will give you all the horrific feels.

Spooky Sh!t Show:

Written, directed, and produced by Derek Trautwein for the 2022 and 2024 KC Fringe Festivals, this show is all new, bigger, and coming at you with a brand new theme: 80s Night, Baby! Jan, Stan, and the gang are back with this wild mixtape of campy humor and horror.

