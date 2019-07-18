KC DANCE DAY Announced At The Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

Kansas City Ballet will kick-off its 62nd season with the 9th Annual KC Dance Day at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity (500 W. Pershing, Kansas City, MO 64108) on Saturday, Aug. 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The entire day will feature FREE dance performances, classes, demonstrations and FUN for the whole family. In addition, attendees may relax under a tent with food and beverages on sale from Two Guys and a Grill.

"KC Dance Day is THE kick-off event of the new season," Artistic Director Devon Carney said. "Well over a thousand Kansas Citians will join us for this open house and fun-filled day of dance featuring a multitude of Kansas City area dance organizations as well as many opportunities to join the fun. And as a bonus, our Company and Kansas City Ballet Second Company dancers will be in rehearsals so guests will get to see excerpts from the upcoming season."

KC Dance Day Schedule

August 24, 2019

FREE Children's and Adult Dance Classes

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Classes start at 9:15 a.m.

Choose from more than 20 FREE dance and movement classes at the Kansas City Ballet School. Classes are available for children ages 2-7 in Dance with Me, Dance-a-Story, Ballet, and Boys Ballet and for ages 8-11 in Ballet, Jazz, and Hip Hop. FREE classes for adults ages 12 and up include: Ballet, Modern, Tap, Hip Hop, Jazz, Flamenco, and Contemporary, plus demonstrations of our Pilates Reformer machines. For the complete schedule, please visit our website at kcballet.org. Pre-registration for Free Classes is available online and encouraged.

FREE Youth Dance Performances

Fifteen-minute performances begin at 12:05 p.m.

12:05 AileyCamp The Group

12:25 Kansas City Youth Ballet

12:45 Culture House

1:05 UMKC Conservatory Dance Ensemble

FREE World Dance Performances

Ten-minute performances begin at 1:30 p.m.

1:30 Olé (Spain)

1:45 Driscoll School of Irish Dance (Ireland)

2:00 Blautaler Schuhplattler of Kansas City (Germany)

2:15 El Grupo Atotonilco ( Mexico)

2:30 Filipino Association Sinag-Tala Performing Arts Troupe (Philippines)

FREE Local Dance Performances - KC's Best

Fifteen-minute performances begin at 3:00 p.m.

3:05 Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company

3:25 Seamless Dance Theatre

3:45 Billie Mahoney Dance Troupe

4:05 KC Contemporary Dance

4:25 Kansas City Aerial Arts



Open Rehearsal by artists of Kansas City Ballet

5:00-5:55 p.m.

Watch Kansas City Ballet and Second Company dancers in the Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater.

Order and times are subject to change.

Lunch will be available for purchase from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. served by Two Guys and a Grill. Choose from a hamburger, hotdog, veggie burger or chicken breast plus chips and bottled water for $8 each. In addition, the Tropical Sno Shaved Ice Truck will be onsite from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (lunch price does not include a snow cone).

Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., enjoy a complimentary shuttle trolley from the Union Station Garage to the Bolender Center. There is a charge for parking in the garage.

Kansas City Ballet ticket office 816.931.8993

Single tickets for all performances will go on sale by August 26. Purchase tickets online at kcballet.org.





