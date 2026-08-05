KC Ballet Sets Single Tickets for THE WIZARD OF OZ, PULSE and More

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Single tickets for Kansas City Ballet's 2026-2027 season go on sale in two phases this August. Tickets for the company's beloved holiday tradition, Devon Carney's The Nutcracker, go on sale Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. Tickets for the remainder of the season, Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz, the contemporary showcase New Moves, the Family Series production Pinocchio, Devon Carney's Romeo & Juliet, and the three-show PULSE, go on sale Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.

"We can't wait to welcome audiences back into the theater for our 2026-2027 season," said Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney. "From the spectacle of The Wizard of Oz to the passion of Romeo & Juliet and the bold artistry of PULSE, this is a season built for discovery, even in the works our audiences think they already know. I'd encourage everyone to grab their seats early as our most popular performances tend to sell out fast."

The Wizard of Oz — Presented by Seville Home

Oct. 16 - 25, 2026

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography: Septime Webre

Music: Matthew Pierce, performed live by Kansas City Symphony

Follow the Yellow Brick Road in Septime Webre's dazzling journey to the Emerald City. Swept away to Oz, Dorothy and Toto join three unexpected friends on a magical adventure to meet the Wizard, outwit a Wicked Witch, and find their way home. Bursting with inventive design, spectacular effects, and an original score, this award-winning production is a spellbinding treat for the whole family. (Story lines and visual elements from the MGM Motion Picture THE WIZARD OF OZ provided by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.)

The Nutcracker — Presented by Bank of America

Nov. 28 - Dec. 24, 2026

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography: Devon Carney

Music: Peter I. Tchaikovsky, performed live by Kansas City Symphony

A cherished Kansas City holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, returns to fill the stage with magic and enchantment. Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's timeless tale, this Victorian-era classic follows Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier, and the Sugar Plum Fairy on a captivating journey filled with fantasy and delight. With dazzling costumes, breathtaking scenery, and mesmerizing choreography, this performance will transport you to a world of imagination. Come celebrate the joy of the season and rediscover the magic of childhood!

New Moves

Jan. 28 - 31, 2027

Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

All-new choreography

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most anticipated performances, offers a captivating showcase of contemporary ballet. This exclusive production allows audiences to experience the next generation of visionary choreographers in action. Set in the 180-seat Frost Studio Theater at the Bolender Center, New Moves is an up-close experience for both dancers and viewers. This year's New Moves choreographers include Kansas City Ballet Company Artists Angelin Currant, Amira Hogan, and Elliott Rogers; Kansas City-based choreographers Olivia Emert and Caroline Dahm; Colorado-based choreographer Morgan Sicklick; and Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, creating for Kansas City Ballet's Second Company. Don't miss the chance to witness our talented artists and emerging choreographers push the boundaries of expression through bold, athletic, and passionate new dance works!

Family Series - Pinocchio

Feb. 19 - 21, 2027

Folly Theater

Choreography: Bruce Wells

Music: Nicola Piovani and Amilcare Ponchielli

Part of Kansas City Ballet's Family Series, Pinocchio is an hour-long, narrated ballet that brings the beloved tale to life with vibrant choreography, colorful characters, and imaginative storytelling. Follow the wooden puppet's extraordinary quest to become a real boy as he tumbles through mischievous adventures, faces unexpected dangers, and discovers powerful life lessons along the way. Choreographed by Bruce Wells with live narration and performed by Kansas City Ballet's Second Company, this enchanting production sparkles with humor, heart, and dazzling dance. Designed especially for young audiences, Pinocchio is a perfect introduction to theater and dance.

Romeo & Juliet

March 12 - 21, 2027

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography: Devon Carney

Music: Sergei Prokofiev, performed live by Kansas City Symphony

William Shakespeare's timeless romantic tragedy comes to life in this unforgettable ballet. Artistic Director Devon Carney presents his powerful interpretation of the classic tale, featuring soaring choreography and richly drawn characters. Don't miss one of the world's most beloved ballets, an epic story of passion, fate, and the fierce embrace of star-crossed lovers.

PULSE - featuring three short works

May 14-23, 2027

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Music performed live by Kansas City Symphony

PULSE is a bold triple bill curated by Artistic Director Devon Carney, tracing ballet's past, present, and future. The evening features three extraordinary works that showcase the full range of what ballet can be: classic, contemporary, and completely alive. George Balanchine's The Four Temperaments explores the depths of human nature through striking modernist choreography set to Paul Hindemith's dynamic score. Jerome Robbins' Glass Pieces electrifies the stage with hypnotic rhythms, transforming Philip Glass' iconic music into a kinetic visual feast. Completing the program is a bold and imaginative world premiere work by Melissa Hough, blending emotional depth, striking movement, and innovative storytelling.

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