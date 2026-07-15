THE LEGEND OF KORRA IN CONCERT, Neil deGrasse Tyson to Come to Kauffman Center

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Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced The Legend of Korra in Concert, Feb. 7, 2027, and Neil deGrasse Tyson – Astronomy Bizarre, April 5, 2027, both in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center.

“These Kauffman Center Presents shows are both fascinating topics with dedicated fandom. In The Legend of Korra, the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender have produced a beloved animated world. Fans will be immersed in the images and music of this special animated series,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. “Additionally, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will bring the cosmos to the theater as he explains the unexplainable in a way only he can. Both shows will take Kauffman Center patrons on an out-of-this-world adventure.”

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, 7 p.m.

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

From the creators of the global hit Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert comes the next chapter: The Legend of Korra in Concert. Celebrate 15 years of The Legend of Korra with a breathtaking live concert experience that brings the groundbreaking sequel to life through a live symphonic performance and immersive cinematic experience. Follow Korra, the rebellious next Avatar after Aang, as she navigates a world on the brink of revolution alongside Asami, Bolin, Mako and Tenzin. Audiences are taken on a two-hour visual journey through all four seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen. Experience the original dialogue and sound effects intact while a powerful live orchestra performs the legendary score, all brought together by the music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman and original series editor Jeff Adams. Whether you're rediscovering the series or celebrating it anew, this is the best way to experience The Legend of Korra's legacy on the big screen.

Monday, April 5, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

One of the most prominent science communicators in the world, Neil deGrasse Tyson has spent much of his career sharing his knowledge with others through his incredible talent for presenting complex concepts in a clear, accessible and engaging manner. After studying at Harvard University, he earned his doctorate from Columbia University in 1991. Tyson went to work for the Hayden Planetarium in 1996 before becoming its director. He served as host of NOVA ScienceNow on PBS and is the current host of the StarTalk Radio podcast. On April 5, Tyson will present Astronomy Bizarre, which delves into the long, and sometimes scary, list of crazy objects and phenomena in the universe, like black holes, dark matter, dark energy, white holes, wormholes and multiverses. Prepare to expand your horizons as he challenges our understanding of civilization through the lens of science and ignites curiosity about the unknown.

For information on tickets, parking and the Kauffman Center experience, visit kauffmancenter.org.

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