Kauffman Center to Present CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: HOTEL CALIFORNIA, Meat Loaf Tribute

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Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced Classic Albums Live: The Eagles - Hotel California, Feb. 6, 2027, and Celebrating Meat Loaf: BAT 50, The Neverland Express + Andrew Polec, April 8, 2027, both in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center.

“Kauffman Center Presents is pleased to channel the wonderful musical era of the 70s with re-creations of musical juggernauts: The Eagles and Meat Loaf. Patrons can submerse themselves in a note-for-note performance of the brilliant album, Hotel California with Classics Albums Live and enjoy the theatrics of the celebrated Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman songbook live on stage,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Classic Albums Live is simple in its quest: note for note — cut for cut. When you have amazing songs, a perfect album and a deep love of music there's nothing else needed. Hotel California features CAL at its best. We all have our personal image of what the Hotel California looks like. We can see ourselves in the lobby, we know what the staff looks like. We feel the vibe, that's the secret ingredient in making a Classic Album — being able to insert yourself into the album.

Hotel California is one of the greatest albums ever made. We plan to continue to pay this great work of art the ultimate respect.

Celebrating Meat Loaf: BAT 50

The Neverland Express + Andrew Polec

Thursday, April 8, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

This live show is the only authentic reimagining of the legendary Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman songbook, performed by world-class alumni of The Neverland Express who brought his musical visions to life both in the studio and live on stages across the world.

Led by Meat Loaf's longtime record producer/music director/guitarist Paul Crook alongside fellow alumni John Miceli (drums), Randy Flowers (guitar), Lyssa Lynne (female lead/backing vocals), Danny Miranda (bass) and including Andy Ascolese (piano) and Kiley Baxter (featured vocals), the band performs a thoughtfully curated set list of Meat Loaf's best loved classics. The band is fronted by Andrew Polec, who originated the lead role of Strat in Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell: The Musical (UK, Toronto and NYC) and won the Stage Debut Award for Best West End Debut.

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