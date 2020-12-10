KANSAS CITY: 1924's New Episode Airing Online and On KKFI This Friday

After the shocking cliffhanger in the last episode of "Kansas City: 1924," what seems like a break in the weather may turn out to be just be the eye of the storm. In episode 5, "Baseball Season," the turf war between Ma Pritchett and Joey Giovanni threatens to spiral out of control as we learn what has become of Rose and George.

Featuring Jen Mays, Jan Rogge, Ellen Kirk, Sam Cordes, Cinnamon Schultz (host), Victor Raider-Wexler (who also directs), Matt Schwader, Brianna Woods, Gary Neal Johnson, Scott Cordes, R.H. Wilhoit, Matt Rapport, Brian Paulette, Kyle Dyck, and Chioma Anyanwu. Written by Forrest Attaway with Sound Design by Jonathan Robertson.

Tune in to KKFI 90.1 FM (or stream online) on Fridays at noon to hear this and all other new episodes of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre.

Our Virtual Brouhaha continues in December with a live, one-time-only performance of an original, virtual, script-in-hand comedy, "Get Us Out of These Boxes: A Zoom Christmas Carol," by KCAT artist Darren Sextro.

A fictional regional theatre tries to get something - ANYthing - online for their audience in the Holiday season, only to find themselves trapped, not only by Zoom, but by artistic intentions, relationships, board procedure, and personal histories.

Use the button below to get a ticket now for this fun, very "2020," behind-the-scenes farce featuring John Rensenhouse, Nedra Dixon, Jan Rogge, Victor Raider-Wexler, Cinnamon Schultz, Hillary Clemens, Matt Schwader, Jerry Mañan, Walter Coppage, Shawna Peña-Downing, and a special guest star on Saturday, December 19. Zoom Virtual Comedy Info & Ticket Link