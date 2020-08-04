Join Kansas City Repertory Theatre for Their THURSDAY NIGHT MIXER With Yetunde Felix-Ukwu & Khalif J. Gillett

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The next THURSDAY NIGHT MIXER will take place on August 6 at 6pm CDT.

Mark your calendar and join Kansas City Repertory Theatre for another creative conversation featuring artistic director Stuart Carden, local artists, and local cocktails, sponsored by Lifted Spirits Distillery. Their next Thursday Night Mixer is August 6 at 6pm CDT, on Facebook Live.

They will welcome back Yetunde Felix and Khalif J. Gillet from The Acting Black Videocast as this week's guests!

Check out last week's episode below:

