Jewish Film Festival Goes Virtual With Exciting Lineup August 2-19

The White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center (The J) will present the Kansas City Jewish Film Festival virtually for the first time ever. That means you can enjoy this entertaining three-week festival (Aug. 2-19) right from your own home! See 12-award-winning films and enjoy the flexibility of watching the films at any time within each film's 48-hour window. These unique stories come from all over the world and feature Jewish filmmakers, directors, actors and stories.

This year's lineup begins Aug. 2 with "Miracle of Miracles," the story of the making of the Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof," a classic and an audience favorite at The White Theatre at The J.

The lineup continues with "On The Map" - Aug. 3; "Crescendo" - Aug. 4; "After Munich" - Aug. 5; "Ahead of Time" - Aug. 9; "Extra Innings" - Aug. 10; "Picture of His Life" - Aug. 11; "Leona" - Aug. 12; "The Samuel Project" - Aug. 16; "Standing Up Falling Down" - Aug. 17; "My Polish Honeymoon" - Aug. 18; and finishes with "The Keeper" - Aug. 19.

Together, this year's lineup brought home 36 awards from all over the world, and there is literally something for everyone! The films range from comedy to drama, love stories to historical films, and includes films that push boundaries by confronting fears, bigotry, addiction, violence, and more.

Previews for each film are available now, as well as single e-tickets, or festival e-passes that will unlock all 12 films! A festival pass is only $120 for all 12 films or $12 per film. For more information, visit KCJFF.org.

