Jewish Family Services To Welcome Special Guest Jason Kander August 21

An inspiring lineup of speakers is set for the first Missouri Friends of the Family event, including the recent addition of Jason Kander, former Secretary of State of Missouri, who will share his personal story.

Join JFS on Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, at Grand Street Café (4740 Grand Ave.) for the Friends of the Family Breakfast. Open to the community, this complimentary breakfast and program shines a spotlight on JFS' efforts on both sides of the state line. The morning begins with networking at7 a.m.; the program begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. and concludes in one hour. The breakfast is part of JFS' annual Friends of the Family fundraising campaign providing financial support for JFS programs and services.

The engaging Nick Haines, KCPT's Executive Producer for Public Affairs, will host the conversational event where clients, volunteers and staff share their experiences with several JFS programs, including the JET Express volunteer driver program, Kesher KC, which is an extension of the JFS Food Pantry, and You Be You, the successful teen mental health awareness campaign. Special guest Jason Kander, will share his personal story and mental health challenges. Kander's journey includes dealing with PTSD from his military service in Afghanistan. The former Missouri state representative and secretary of state, Kander pulled out of the Kansas City Missouri Mayor's race in 2018 to deal with his own mental health issues.

While the JFS Friends of the Family breakfast is free to attend, reservations are required. The event is expected to reach capacity, To reserve your seat or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ilyssa Block, JFS event coordinator, at (913) 730-1746 or email rsvp@jfskc.org.





