Jewish Family Services Calls Attention to Mental Health Awareness Month with Special Activities, Programs & Resources

Processing the trauma caused by COVID-19 is bringing increased awareness to the importance of mental health care. In the past pandemic year, Jewish Family Services (JFS) has seen a 50 percent increase in the number of counseling sessions. JFS has responded by by providing more resources and information with a focus on preventive initiatives.

During May - Mental Health Awareness Month - JFS is increasing its commitment to mental health care by sharing additional information and activities. JFS special efforts include distributing wellness videos and articles and hosting community discussions and a special event.

Each week, JFS will have a different theme:

May 2-9: Mental Health is Public Health;

May 9-14: Systemic Inequalities in Mental Health;

May 16-22: Making Space for Others' Mental Health Needs, and

May 23-31: Making Space for Your Mental Health Needs.

In addition, JFS has launched Well Focused: A Video Wellness Library at www.jfskc.org. The library offers mental health prevention and educational videos with topics ranging from meditation, grief and parenting. Original videos are regularly created to address the evolving needs of our clients and community.

JFS Mental Health Month activities include:

Wednesday, May 5, 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.: Mental Health is Public Health: Lunch and Learn on Facebook Live facebook.com/jfskc. Health is a product of what's around us. Attention to mental health should be universal and include community and policy-level interventions. Join members of the JFS staff for an informal virtual discussion taking a closer look at the latest research, data and realities of mental health in our community and across the nation. A recording of the discussion will be posted at www.jfskc.org and on JFS' Facebook page.

Thursday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.: Sneak Peek - PBS: Mysteries of Mental Illness on Facebook Live facebook.com/jfskc. An exclusive sneak peek screening and discussion hosted by JFS and the Greater Kansas City Mental Health Coalition on Facebook at facebook.com/jfskc. Clips from the four-part series to be broadcast in June will be shown followed by discussion. Episodes include: Evil or Illness?, What's Normal?, The Rise and Fall of the Asylum, and The New Frontiers.

Wednesday, May 26, Noon -12:45 p.m.: Making Space for YOUR Mental Health: Lunch & Learn on Facebook Live facebook.com/jfskc. Your Mental Health is just as important as your physical health and must be a priority. Join JFS and Erik Hulse, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) teacher at the Midwest Alliance for Mindfulness, who will guide participants through his Loving Kindness program to help establish routines and habits to strengthen mental health.

A complete list of JFS Mental Health Month information is posted at www.jfskc.org.