JFS Announced Programs And Activities Coming Up In September And October

The Learn, Laugh and Love program series continues to bring programs that educate and encourage us to take an active role to enhance our quality of life.

On Sept. 26, Learn Laugh & Love presents "The Importance of 'Gut Health' to Your Overall Health". Every particle of food that goes in your mouth travels through your digestive system providing your body with nourishment. Some foods are digestive superstars while others are better left untouched. Join Bryan Holmes as he shares information on how gut health is critical to our overall health. Many major health concerns can be linked to an irritated or unhealthy gut.

Holmes has been in the insurance industry for 15 years and an employee of Humana for 13 years, helping the Medicare population become more confident as they step into their future. In this presentation, we will discover which foods can help your digestive system and which foods can hurt it.

"The Importance of Medication Management" is the title for the Oct. 17 Learn Laugh & Love program. The program will feature Dr. Michael Barton, a board certified pharmacist, discussing the misuse of medicines as well as the safe and appropriate use of them in remaining healthy.

All Learn Laugh & Love programs are free but reservations are requested by calling The Heritage Center reception desk at (913) 327-8044. Both programs are from 1:00-2:00pm in the MAC Room, Jewish Community Campus.

ONE SESSION LEFT IN JFS & THE HERITAGE CENTER GENEALOGY SERIES

One session remains in a free genealogy series presented by Jewish Family Services and The Heritage Center of the Jewish Community Center. Ron Doctor, PhD, facilitates the session in the MAC room at the Jewish Community Campus, from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 12, focusing on "Putting it all together in your family tree software".

For a detailed description, please visit www.jfskc.org. While the program is free, registration is requested by calling The Heritage Center at (913) 327-8044.

PRIYA HOSTS SEPT. 10 SUPPORT MEETING FOR THOSE FACING INFERTILITY

Bloom-A support group of the Priya program, will hold its quarterly support meeting on Sept. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Brookside East Office of Jewish Family Services, 425 E. 63rd St, Kansas City, Missouri. Priya supports Jewish families on their fertility and adoption journeys. Come share your story and learn from others who have experienced infertility. Spouses & partners welcome. Open to anyone touched by infertility or adoption. People of all religious and spiritual backgrounds invited. Call (913) 730-1425 for more information.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/bloom-where-hope-information-and-friendships-flower/

NAMI & JFS OFFERING FAMILY-TO-FAMILY PROGRAM

One in four people is diagnosed with mental illness annually - and those whose loved ones are struggling need support to help their loved one deal with this challenge.

Jewish Family Services and NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) are working together to offer NAMI's Family-to-Family Education Course to help families dealing with a loved one who has a mental illness.

This free, 12-week series of classes is held on consecutive Monday evenings* beginning Sept. 9 through Dec. 2 at 6:30-9 p.m. in Conference Room C at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS. (*NOTE: Due to Jewish holidays, there will be no class on Monday, Sept. 30, and two classes will be held on Tuesdays - Oct. 15 & Oct. 22.) Participants MUST commit to the entire 12 weeks. This course is for the caregiver and not the loved one with mental illness

Space is limited for the free course so those interested are asked to register in advance by contacting Doris Hamilton by email, dorishamilton200@yahoo.com or 913-242-5227.

MONTHLY CHAI MITZVAH FOR JEWISH GIRLS BEGINS IN SEPTEMBER

Jewish girls in eighth and ninth grades throughout the community are invited to join Chai Mitzvah, a group that will meet monthly to deepen their connection to Judaism. Formerly known as the Rosh Hodesh program, Chai Mitzvah will meet on Sundays at Congregation Beth Torah. Deepen your connection to Jewish study, spirituality, social action and friends through this creative experiential and text-based learning program. The first program will begin on Sunday, Sept. 8, 12:45 -2 p.m. The cost to participate is $160 and registration can be made at bit.ly/chaimitzvahforteens. This program is open to all Jewish teens who identify as female. Program sponsors include Jewish Family Services, Congregations Beth Torah, Beth Shalom and B'nai Jehudah.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/chai-mitzvah-for-teens-2/

COMMUNITYWIDE SERVICE FOR SPIRITUAL RENEWAL ON SEPT. 12

The Jewish Chaplaincy program of Jewish Family Services will host its Communitywide Service for Spiritual Renewal for the High Holidays on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Chapel of Village Shalom.

Be part of this expressive and supportive gathering as we share traditional and contemporary prayers, songs, and readings, the service includes moments for personal reflection and meaningful closure of the current year, combined with words of hope for the year ahead.

Join Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick, Community Rabbi Joshua Leighton of The Temple-Congregation B'nai Jehudah, and Music Coordinator, Lezlie Zucker, of Congregation Beth Torah for this service in preparation for the High Holidays.

Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

All are welcome but reservations are requested. Please make reservations by calling the JFS office at (913) 327-8250 or by email to chaplaincy@jfskc.org.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/

FUND A MEAL FOR THE HIGH HOLIDAYS

Help those in our community facing food insecurity by funding a holiday meal sponsored by Jewish Family Services, in partnership with the Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City. A $25 donation helps provide a family of four with roast chicken, soup, challah, honey, sweets and fresh produce for a holiday meal. This financial support will provide 150 Jewish families with the makings for a traditional holiday. JFS purchases, packages and delivers both kosher and non-kosher meals with the help of volunteers.

Financial donations are requested by Sept. 15. If you wish to sponsor a meal for a family, you can do so online at www.jfskc.org/donate. Please select Holiday Project on the donation form. You can also send a check to JFS, Att: Holiday Meal", 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS 66211.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/donate

HIGH HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVES AT AREA CONGREGATIONS STOCK JFS PANTRY

Area congregations are taking the lead to help stock the shelves at the two locations of Jewish Family Services during the High Holiday season. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 18, members of the community are asked to bring food items to participating synagogues - as well as food barrels at the Jewish Community Campus and JFS Brookside. Most needed items include non-perishable boxed foods and canned goods, including canned corn and beans, protein items such as peanut butter and tuna fish as well as personal care items such as toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and deodorant. The two pantry locations combined have experienced a 20 percent increase in demand for food. The pantry has distributed 29,000 pounds of food in the last year. On a monthly basis, the pantry distributes an estimated 3,000 cans of vegetables, 1,000 cans of tuna and 2,000 rolls of toilet paper.

Please donate what you can and stock the shelves!

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/most-needed-items/

JFS ANNUAL MEETING OCT. 6 FEATURES NEW LEADERS, AWARDS

Jewish Family Services will hold its Bi-Annual Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Social Hall at the Jewish Community Campus. The event will begin 9:30 a.m. with a brunch reception prior to the official program at 10 a.m. During the meeting, Fay Balk will be honored as outgoing board president and a slate of new JFS officers and board members will be elected, including Kelly Somberg as president. Gail Lozoff, a past JFS president, will be honored with the Alfred Benjamin Friend of the Family Award. Stewart and Joy Koesten will be recognized for their efforts with the Bernstein Humanitarian Award. Volunteer awards will be presented at the meeting, including the Food Pantry Volunteer Award in memory of longtime supporter and volunteer, Stanley Katz.

There is no charge to attend the Annual Meeting and the community is invited. Please RSVP attendance to rsvp@jfskc.org by Oct.1.JFS PARTNERS FOR SPECIAL MELTON CLASS ON SOCIAL JUSTICE

Social Justice: The Heart of Judaism in Theory and Practice - This new Melton course will draw from text and history to explore how social justice work goes beyond addressing short-term needs and looks at structural causes of injustice today. Topics include issues related to poverty, immigration and environmental degradation. Participants will be encouraged to identify issues that are particular to their own communities and that they would like to explore in greater depth. This 10-week course begins Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and will meet weekly. Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami teaches the class. Sessions will take place at the Brookside East offices of Jewish Family Services, 425 E. 63rd St, Kansas City, Missouri. The course is a partnership with Avodah, Congregation Kol Ami, JCRB/AJC and JFS. Registration is required; for cost information or to register please contact Megan Pener, MeltonKC Director, at mpener@hbha.org or call (816) 327-8161.

LINK: https://www.hbha.edu/melton/current-courses.cfm

CAREER SKILLS & CONNECTIONS OFFERS FREE COFFEE CLUB EVERY MONDAY

Join Career Skills & Connections (CSC) every Monday at 9 a.m. in the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City Board Room for Coffee Club. The first hour, led by a Career Coach, includes an educational component on a job search related topic; the remaining time provides an opportunity for networking. The fourth Monday of the month is led by the Midwest Alliance for Mindfulness. Speakers will present topics relevant to job seekers and the emotional side of the job search. Monday morning Coffee Club is FREE and you need not be a client of CSC to attend. Light refreshments are served. For more information contact employment@jfskc.org or 913-730-1449.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/services/career-skills-connections/





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You