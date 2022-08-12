Iris Inn Productions Presents CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION By Annie Baker

Iris Inn Productions, your newest neighbor in the Kansas City theatre scene, opens their doors with Circle Mirror Transformation, the masterful play by Annie Baker. The company's mission is to shine a spotlight on messages of humanity and heart using talented unknowns from across the acting community.

In Circle Mirror Transformation, four characters come together for a seemingly simple six-week community theatre course led by instructor Marty (Deborah Madick), but when students Schultz (Joshua Gleeson), Theresa (Shea Ketchum), Lauren (Julia Masterson), and James (Justin Speer) are put through odd-but-familiar games in true theatrical fashion, quiet wars are waged, boundaries of comfort are pushed, and secrets are brought to light.

At the helm of it all is Amanda Kibler, director of the Coterie Theatre's recent hit Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Audiences will find Kibler's tour de force directing original, engaging, and deeply human; the considerable talents of costume designer Taylor Jo Zimmerman and lighting master Rachael Honnold organically complete the production.

A tale of caution, humanity, and heart-warming discovery, Circle Mirror Transformation promises to delight and compel its audience.

Rated R for language. Tickets are available at www.CircleMirrorTransform.eventbrite.com.