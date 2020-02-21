Heartland Men's Chorus Will Celebrate British Pop Music

Rick Fisher, Executive Director of Heartland Men's Chorus (HMC), today announced the continuation of their 34th season with Smitten With Britain, 8:00 PM on Saturday, March 28 and 4 PM on Sunday, March 29 at the Folly Theater, 300 W 12th Street, downtown Kansas City.

Under the baton of the Artistic Director for the 2019-20 season, Shawn Cullen, the Chorus aims to entertain all who are within the sound of their voices. Smitten With Britain is a high energy revue of six decades of popular music from the United Kingdom. Moments of levity and irreverence combine with the rich sounds of tenor and bass voices to produce the kind of pops concert experience HMC has become known for in Kansas City.

Cullen speaks about the creative impetus behind this program: "In planning this show, my vision was to pay homage to artists and sounds that influenced generations of both past and present. "Pop music" is a touchstone for communities no matter your ethnicity, gender or sexual identity and continues to shape all parts of our human culture."

The program for the concert reads like a who's who of popular artists from across the pond including Adele, Sam Smith, Sting and Elton John and groups like the Beatles, the Eurythmics and the Spice Girls. Production numbers will give a nod to London's West End from shows like Kinky Boots and Billy Elliot.

Tickets for Smitten With Britain are on-sale now. Seat prices range from $18-$43. Order online at hmckc.org or call the box office at 816-931-3338.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You