Gift Cards Sought For 2019 Hanukkah Holiday Project

Help bring smiles to more than 300 families and individuals through Jewish Family Services' annual Hanukkah Holiday Project!

This year Hanukkah begins at sundown Sunday, Dec. 22, but work is under way to pull all the details together for this massive undertaking. The project provides gifts and gift cards to many who face economic insecurity.

Donating gift cards is a very important part of the Hannukah Holiday Project and something that is easy to do! The gift cards are given to recipients allowing them to shop for groceries, clothing, and other items for themselves. Gift cards from places such as Target, Walmart, and area grocery stores such as Hy-Vee and Price Chopper are most helpful. Increments of $25 are suggested for gift cards.

Those purchasing gift cards can either drop them off anytime during regular office hours at JFS' two locations: at the Jewish Community Campus in Overland Park or at Brookside East (425 E. 63rd St.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Gift cards may also be mailed to 5801 W. 115th St., Suite 103, Overland Park, KS 66211 with "Attention: Hanukkah Project" on the envelope.

Financial donations are appreciated and can be made online at www.jfskc.org/donate or mail a check to the JFS office at the address above.

Those who adopted families for this project are busy searching for the gifts from clients' wish lists. Those donations should be delivered to JFS between Dec. 2-5.

"Shopping for Hanukkah was such a wonderfully, powerful experience," said Dorothy Lambert, who shopped with her daughter Paige. "We really enjoyed picking out the gifts for all our recipients. The best part was imagining how excited everyone was going to be upon opening their gifts. And, doing it together with my daughter, knowing that it helped those directly from JFS was even better," Lambert said.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 12 it's a wrap! Parents and kids alike can join in the fun of wrapping all the donated presents at JFS' annual Hanukkah Wrapping Party at the Jewish Community Campus in the Social Hall, 5:30-7 p.m.

To attend the wrapping party, please sign up through www.jfskc.org or e-mail volunteer@jfskc.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You