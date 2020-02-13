Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Come to The Kauffman Center

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced an additional performance in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Presented in partnership with Danny Zelisko Presents and One Eleven Productions, legendary Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Valli and his legendary group, classic songs including "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Rag Doll," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," are all the rage again. The widely acclaimed musical has touring companies around the world, including a successful nine-year engagement at Paris Las Vegas which concluded in 2016.

The Four Seasons (group members 1960-1966) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. With 71 chart hits (including 40 in the Top 40, nineteen in the Top 10 and eight No. 1s), they are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide. Valli is the only original member of the group who currently tours.

Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org





