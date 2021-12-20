Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre's MOTHER OF THE MAID Leads Best Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emmy Hadley - MAMMA MIA - Stage Right Performing Arts 33%

Lana Jensen - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 23%

Chris McCoy - PHILLIP GLASS BUYS A LOAF OF BREAD - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 10%

Bubba Close - SEUSSICAL - SRPA 7%

Liz Ernst - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 7%

Christina Van Sickle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - Stageright Performing Arts 6%

Kacy Christensen - CURTAINS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

McKenna Lewis - CAMP ROCK - MTKC 3%

David Grindrod - JOSEPH - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

Mandy Dulny - MOANA JR. - Theatre in the Park Academy 3%

David Grindrod - SUGARPLUM: AN ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER MUSICAL - Music Theatre Kansas City 1%

Trevor Downey - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre Kansas City 0%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

GODSPELL - Starlight Theater 30%

Kenny Personett - HAIR - MTH Theater 22%

Melissa Ford - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 18%

Mitchell Aiello - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Ashley Personett - WHO RUN THE WORLD - 2021 12%

Mitchell Aiello - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sharon Sheldon, Cheri Mulligan, Megan Sebastion - SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 41%

Fishing Lion Theatre Company - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%

Scotty Wiggins - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 16%

Brenna McConaughey - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 8%

Libby Bradley - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre Kansas City 7%

Scotty Wiggins - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Gannaway - ANNIE - The White Theatre 34%

Becky Dibben - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Kerri Packard - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 14%

Becky Dibben - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Becky Dibben - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 11%

Jack Smith - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Becky Dibben - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Skibbie - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 35%

Julie Ewing - NEWSIES - Theatre I the Park 19%

Chris McCoy - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 14%

Amy Sander - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 12%

LB & James Levy - HALFTIME - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 5%

Julie Danielson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

Kevin - CINDERELLA - Theatre in the Park 3%

Kathleen Smith Belcher - COSI FAN TUTTE - Artist Diploma, William Jewell College 2%

Mark Sweezy - MAMA MIA - Theatre in the Park 2%

David Grinrod - SOMETHING ROTTEN - MTKC 2%

Shawn Cullen - MAKING SPRITS BRIGHT - Heartland Men's Chorus at the Folly Theater 1%

David Grindrod - JOSEPH - Music Theatre Kansas City 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Tori Loepp - LITTLE MERMAID JR. - The White Theatre 47%

Mitchell Aiello - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 15%

Mitchell Aiello - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 14%

Mitchell Aiello - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Ashton Botts - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 44%

Chris McCoy - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 39%

Nathan Bowman - TARTUFFENTHROPE - Chouteau Park 17%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Karen Paisley - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 40%

Nicole Hodges Persley - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 34%

Nathan Bowman - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 26%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Bair - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 26%

Chris McCoy - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 24%

Ashton Bots - THE LARAMIE PROJET - Barn Players 19%

Edra Dixon - CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree 12%

Shawn Cullen - BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 7%

Kathleen Smith Belcher - VOIX HUMANE - Artist Diploma, William Jewell College 7%

Shawn Cullen - UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 4%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman - THE HOLY TRINITY - Kansas City Public Theatre 100%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ryan Bruce - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 53%

Mitch Weber - BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 27%

Mitch Weber - UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 20%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Dulny - SEUSSICAL - Stage Right Performing Arts 60%

Chuck Cline - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 13%

Justin Dudzik - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 13%

Zach Dulny - CAMP ROCK - MTKC 6%

Zach Dulny - LITTLE MERMAID JR. - The Barn Players 4%

Brad Hull - JOSEPH - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Zach Dulny - LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 45%

Justin Dudzwik - ANNIE - The White Theatre 17%

Doug Schroeder - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 13%

Sterling Oliver - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Kent Beuss - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Shon Causer - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Kent Beuss - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 31%

NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 23%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 12%

SUESSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 12%

SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 6%

HALF TIME - Theatre In The Park 4%

THE FULL MONTY - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

CURTAINS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%

UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 2%

JOSEPH - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree Jr. 25%

LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 19%

GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 12%

GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 12%

THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 12%

ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 10%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Maggie Bunch - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 29%

Matt Richardson - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 15%

Austin Stang - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%

Allyson Golloday - SEUSSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 12%

Charlie Tietjen - SUESSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 9%

McKenna Harvey - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%

Pam Sollars - MAMMA MIA - Theatre In The Park 4%

Ryan Russel - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 4%

Austin Skibbie - CINDERELLA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

Kristi Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Darrington Clark - GODSPELL - Starlight 43%

Franci Talamantez-Witte - ANNIE - The White Theatre 16%

Ashley Pankow - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Trevor Belt - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Alex Gumminger - ANNIE - The White Theatre 5%

Dylan Herrin - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Rachel Weinfeld - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Erica Lee Bigelow - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Gregory Gore - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Billy Eric Robinson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Lance Jewett - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Olivia Ursu - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Chase Gray - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Jane Ann Moots - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Patty Whitlock - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 23%

Kathy Kane - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 19%

Jabrelle Herbin - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 18%

Sean Riley - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 15%

Lewis Morrow - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 10%

George Forbes - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 9%

Michael McIntire - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 36%

Emily Vargo - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 31%

Krista Eyler - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 20%

Tom Nelson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Robin Robles - CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree 52%

Emma Mayfield - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 29%

Jaimeson Satterfield - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 19%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Barn Players 76%

TARTUFFENTHROPE - KC Moliere 24%

Best Play (Professional)

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 32%

OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 27%

BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 24%

GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 18%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 36%

NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 30%

SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 8%

COSI FAN TUTTE - Artist Diploma, William Jewell College 6%

HALF TIME: GOTTA DANCE - Theatre In The Park 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre Kansas City 4%

TARTUFFENTHROPE - KC Moliere 4%

CURTAINS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%

JOSEPH - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT - Heartland Men's Chorus at The Folly Theater 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

GODPSELL - Starlight 36%

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%

BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 11%

LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 10%

THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 7%

OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 6%

ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 4%

GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Wise - MATILDA - Stage Right Performing Arts 31%

Veronica J. Lancaster - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 20%

Mark Mills, Scott West - SUESSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 18%

Kelli Harrod - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 14%

Nathan Wyman - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 8%

Nathan Wyman - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 7%

Nathan Wyman - COSI FAN TUTTE - Artist Diploma, William Jewell College 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeremy Smith - ANNIE - The White Theatre 34%

Doug Schroeder - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 26%

Harlie Delay - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 19%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 11%

Mitchell Aiello - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 10%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Lila Schrock - MATILDA - Stage Right 64%

Jon Robertson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 18%

Jerod Rivers - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 14%

Nic Aldrich - MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT - Heartland Men's Chorus at The Folly Theater 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nathan Bowman - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 59%

Mike Ekelburg - I LOVE A PIANO - Maples Repertory Theatre 41%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 35%

MASK-QUERADE: A COVID CABARET - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 30%

UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 20%

VOIX HUMANE - Artist Diploma, William Jewell College 15%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 70%

CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree Theatre 30%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 59%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 41%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Fritz Sullivan - MAMMA MIA! - Stage Right Performing Arts 28%

Kelsie Massey - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Culture House 18%

Liam Smith - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 17%

Robin Robles - NEWSIES - Theatre in the Park 8%

Stasha Case - MAMMA MIA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 6%

Tommy Tietjen - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 6%

Krista Eyler - CURTAINS - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 5%

Margo Mikkelson - CURTAIN - Theatre In The Park 4%

Elaine Watson - HALFTIME - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%

Pam Sollars - MAMMA MIA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Mandy Dulny - ANNIE - The White Theatre 36%

Corbin Eakes - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 9%

Sarah Grace Odom - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Sean Riley - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Kimberly Camacho - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Maria Reginaldi - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Emi Fishman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Matthew Glen Clark - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Melissa Ford - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Beth Siegling - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Bear Manescalchi - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Chattan Johnson - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Joshua Steckelberg - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Cording - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 48%

Paige Wright - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 37%

James Hobbs - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kitty Corum - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 30%

Curtis Smith - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 23%

Markeyta Young - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - OC Melting Pot Theatre 22%

George Forbes - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 15%

Jabrelle Herbin - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Fisher Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 62%

Ron Meyer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 38%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

21ST ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stage Right Performing Arts 50%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 19%

9 TO 5 - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 14%

MARY POPPINS - St. Thomas Aquinas 6%

PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stage Right 5%

FREAKY FRIDAY - St. Theresa's Academy 3%

ELIZABETH CREE - Artist Diploma, William Jewell College 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

OLIVER! - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 49%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - MTKC Pro 34%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre 17%