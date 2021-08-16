Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City Presents Brass Against at NJPAC

Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City Presents Brass Against on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Join a free outdoor concert starring protest band Brass Against! This artist collective is one part intense rock band, one part political unrest, and a whole lot of big, booming brass instruments. They're angry, they're inspired, they're ready for change-and they hope their music amplifies this energy in everyone who listens.

Brass Against has released three full-length albums including renditions of songs from Rage Against The Machine, Tool, and Audioslave, featuring vocals from Sophia Urista, Liza Colby, Samuel Hope, and more. Feel the music. Join the movement. And check out that hardcore tuba!

The famous FREE outdoor concert series brings residents together every week in Chambers Plaza. It's a dance party with a festival atmosphere-and you're invited!





HORIZON FOUNDATION SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2021

All concerts take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30PM in Chambers Plaza, directly outside NJPAC's theaters.



AUGUST 19

Brass Against



A New York based collective of dozens of artists, led by Brad Hammonds, Brass Against is devoted to creating brass-forward political songs that inspire fans to action. Recreating hits by Tool, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine and more with a super-sized brass section and fiery vocals, Brass Against has redefined protest music, garnered a huge online fan base, and created a whole new sound for speaking truth to power.



AUGUST 26

Third World



The grand finale of the 2021 Sounds of the City season is an appearance by one of the longest-lived reggae bands of all time, Third World. Combining reggae with elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall and rap, Third World's style has been described as "reggae-fusion." With nine Grammy nominations and a catalog of charted smash hits including "Now That We Found Love", "96 Degrees in the Shade'' and "Try Jah Love," the band has toured six continents, and performed with Bob Marley, Santana and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

Tickets available at: www.NJPAC.org or Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)