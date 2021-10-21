FAIR BALL: NEGRO LEAGUES IN AMERICA Available to Stream Now

Kansas City's Theatre for Young America is offering our opening show, Fair Ball: Negro Leagues in America, as a live video performance at City Stage in Union Station. Due to the current level of COVID-19 cases they will not be presenting live public performances of Fair Ball. The video of the show will be available for streaming to your home and to schools October 18th to October 30th, 2021.

Do not forget to purchase your season tickets now for the rest of their live plays and musicals at City Stage later this Fall and continuing through the 2021-2022 schedule. Season tickets can be purchased here.

Celebrating the 100-year anniversary (now 101 years) of the founding of Negro Leagues Baseball right in Kansas City, Missouri, this original musical play brings to life the dramatic history and exemplary courage of the men and women who played against all odds of racial discrimination and "Jim Crow" laws. Inspired by Buck O'Neill and Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, it is based on true stories from a richly entertaining era of baseball history. Legendary players Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Cool Papa Bell, Toni Stone, Bullet Rogan, Josh Gibson and others come to life in this thrilling musical. Tickets for the streaming show can be purchased here.

All live performances during the rest of the season will take place on the City Stage, located on level B in Union Station. Union Station is located at 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO.

Season, single, or group rate tickets may be reserved by calling Theatre for Young America at 816.460.2083. Group and single tickets may also be purchased from Union Station at 816.460.2020 or reserved online at www.unionstation.org. The single ticket price is $12.00. Groups of 15 or more are $5.50 per person with a reservation. For information about the rest of their season or other programming visit the TYA website at www.tya.org.