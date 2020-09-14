Doug Schroeder Joins KCMPT Leadership

Schroeder has an extensive background in theatrical design.

KC Melting Pot Theatre has announced the appointment of Doug Schroeder as Technical Director. Schroeder has an extensive background in theatrical design. He has worked with several theatrical organizations in Kansas City including the Kansas City Women's Chorus, Theater in the Park and She and Her Productions. His thoughtful designs for KCMPT productions, including Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro, have provided important historical insights and design innovations that have elevated KCMPT productions and heightened the audience experience. Schroeder is a fantastic collaborator with over thirty years of design expertise. He will assume his role as Technical Director effective immediately.

Schroeder's passion for theatre history is apparent in the aesthetic he infuses in each production he designs. His meticulous attention to detail, extensive research and dramaturgical engagement with the production team is what makes his work so special. He has been an integral part of our artistic team and has played an important part in expanding the reputation of excellence that KCMPT productions offer to the community. "It is time for Doug to join the leadership team of our organization. He's been helping to guide and strengthen KCMPT over the past two years and I'm excited to welcome him to the team and watch him do what he loves" said Linda Williams, General Manager.

KCMPT's Executive Director, Harvey Williams says: "We are incredibly pleased and excited for Doug to join KCMPT. His extensive experience, commitment and passion for the work we do makes him an ideal fit for our team."

In addition to his Technical Director responsibilities, Schroeder will design two shows per season and will identify and mentor new designers for KCMPT shows.

Schroeder is the Manager for Golf, Tennis and Aquatics at Parks and Recreation, City of Kansas City Missouri. He holds a B.F.A. in Theatre Arts from Emporia State University.

