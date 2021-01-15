Dixie Longate Reunites With Starlight In An All-New Streaming Show

Everyone's favorite Alabama redhead returns in Dixie's Happy Hour-an all-new streaming show playing January 26-31 as a part of Starlight@Home. If you've been to the smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious southern drawl will keep you in stitches all evening long.

Almost everybody loves a cocktail, and who better to share one with than America's favorite bar hopper, Dixie Longate? She'll be mixing drinks with the four basic food groups-rum, gin, vodka and tequila-while sharing stories with you that prove that happiness is not only found at the bottom of a margarita glass. It's an uplifting story that challenges the audience to search for their personal happy hours by looking for the good in even the most complicated situations.

"To know Dixie is to love Dixie, and we could all use a little love right now," Caroline Gibel, Starlight's director of indoor programming, said. "In her twelve years of touring, Dixie has truly become a friend of performing arts venues across the country including our historic theatre-she created this show specifically to support these venues in the pandemic."

Due to Dixie's generosity, Starlight benefits from a much higher revenue share from this show than other digital offerings out there.

This newest installment from Dixie is the latest streaming option with Starlight@Home. With affordable tickets sold per household per show, Starlight@Home features a number of planned virtual shows that not only bring entertainment into patrons living rooms, but also support Starlight.

In addition to shows to WATCH, Starlight@Home consists of EXPLORE and LEARN initiatives as well. In the EXPLORE section, patrons will find links to a number of recorded performances including Broadway productions, concerts and podcasts that are available to stream for free. Starlight encourages everyone to check out the LEARN section for a number of free, educational theatre resources for students and theatre fans of all ages.

Dixie's Happy Hour is available to stream January 26-31. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com. Tickets are available for $35 per household for a livestream beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday - Sunday. Once purchased, the patron will receive an email with instructions on how to login to the performance. On the day of the show, they must follow those instructions and will be able to stream when the performance is ready to begin.

Visit kcstarlight.com/starlightathome for more information and to access EXPLORE and LEARN content from home. More shows will be released to WATCH through Starlight@Home soon.