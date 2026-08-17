Creative Confluence Fund to Launch $1.4 Million Grant Program in Kansas City

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ArtsKC, Charlotte Street, and the Hall Family Foundation are transforming arts investment to honor and amplify the creative power alive in Kansas City, announcing the launch of the Creative Confluence Fund, a two-year, $1.4 million pilot grant program supporting artists and arts-engaged organizations in three key geographic areas.

Creative Confluence Fund features two streams of support and prioritizes the historically divested neighborhoods of Northeast Kansas City, East Side Kansas City, and Northeastern Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Ten individual artists living and working in these neighborhoods will receive $50,000 over two years to lead community-informed projects. The second stream of support will grant $50,000 to 15 small arts organizations over two years for capacity-building, bolstering their programming accessibility and impact in the priority neighborhoods. These funding opportunities are open to all artistic disciplines.

Kansas City's unique cultural history has been largely influenced by communities in the Northeast and East Side, MO neighborhoods, and Northeastern Wyandotte County in KS. However, Kansas City's history is also one of division, from redlining to border wars to many other divisive policies and practices.

As communities in Kansas City continue to wrestle with dividing lines both literal and figurative, art and artists are a uniting force, bringing people and innovative ideas together to manifest change, preserve cultural traditions, and enrich the lives of families throughout the region. By channeling its support to specific geographic focus areas, the Creative Confluence Fund recognizes the creative power that exists in these neighborhoods and seeks to amplify community-driven art and artists in Kansas City's cultural landscape.The president of the Hall Family Foundation, Mayra Aguirre, is excited for the opportunity this provides Kansas City.



KEY GEOGRAPHIC AREAS

The Creative Confluence Fund serves artists and arts-engaged organizations across the greater Kansas City area, building connections across state line ﻿and county lines.

Northeast ﻿

﻿Wyandotte, Kansas

includes the area defined by the Missouri River to the north, 69 Highway to the east, I-70 to the south, and College Parkway / North 67th to the west.

Northeast ﻿

﻿Kansas City, Missouri

includes the area defined by the Missouri River to the north, I-435 to the east, I-70/Truman Road to the south, and E 5th Street to the west.

East Side ﻿

﻿Kansas City, Missouri

﻿ ﻿includes the area defined by I-70/Truman Road to the north, I-435 to the east, East 63rd Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west.

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