Coterie Theatre Presents ELECTRIC POE On Demand

The production is now available to rent, virtually.

Performed live at Kansas City's historic Union Cemetery, ELECTRIC POE features readings of two moody masterpieces by Edgar Allan Poe and brought to life - and death! - by actor R.H. Wilhoit with music composed and performed by Rex Hobart on electric guitar. I

n "The Premature Burial," a speaker delivers an antique TED Talk about his mortal fear, when it appears to manifest right before our eyes. Then, in "Masque of the Red Death," Prince Prospero walls himself and his courtiers away from the outside world where the contagious Red Death reigns.

Electric Poe is a co-production of The Coterie Theatre (Kansas City, MO) and Union Cemetery Historical Society.

Rent the production at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41000.

Watch a preview below:

