Four choreographers and four local dance companies look back on past premieres of works in contemporary and modern dance.

Johnson County Community College's Carlsen Center presents New Dance Partners Virtual Retrospective in partnership with Kansas City Ballet, Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Owen/Cox Dance Group and Störling Dance Theater.

Four choreographers and four local dance companies look back on past premieres of works in contemporary and modern dance. All were commissioned and premiered by the Carlsen Center at JCCC.

An original film showcases four local dance companies who participated in New Dance Partners over the years. We also shine the spotlight on each company's artistic director and the choreographer who worked with them in interviews conducted during the "pandemic pause" by Michael Uthoff, New Dance Partners' Artistic Advisor and Executive Director of Dance St. Louis.

For more information, please visit New Dance Partners Ultimate Collaboration

September 18, 2020 at 7pm CDT. Link can be found at New Dance Partners Ultimate Collaboration and will be active just prior to Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Film premiere will be available until midnight, Sept. 20.

