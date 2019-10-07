Carlsen Center Presents National Dance Company Of Siberia At Yardley Hall

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with the National Dance Company of Siberia on Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m. in Yardley Hall.

From the rich imagination of its director to its orchestra of national instruments, the National Dance Company of Siberia combines virtuoso performances, stunning costumes and thrilling acrobatics to create an evening of electrifying enchantment. At times swift and bold, then gliding and graceful, the National Dance Company of Siberia tells the stories people who live and love along the majestic Yenisey River-and turns Russian folk dances into a fiery expression of the vast and beautiful lands where they were born.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You