Broadway Veteran John Hemphill to Return to The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College

The Conservatory at Stephens College will welcome back Broadway veteran and Assistant Professor of Acting, John Hemphill, this fall. John recently completed two years playing "Larry Murphy" on the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

John re-joins a faculty of other working professionals including Lisa Brescia, Darren Gibson, Jamey Grisham, Nollie Moore, Paula Vanlandingham, James Leo Ryan, Martha J. Clarke, Brandon PT Davis, Michael Burke, Craig Carnelia, and Jennifer Hemphill, dean of the Conservatory.

https://www.stephens.edu/academics/conservatory-for-the-performing-arts/faculty-staff/

The Conservatory for the Performing Arts offers five expedited BFA programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies, Theatrical Costume Design, and Technical Theatre/Stage Management. Each major is practitioner based and highly immersive. Artists will spend at least one summer at the Okoboji Summer Stock Theatre, which has been owned and operated by Stephens College for 65 years.

The Conservatory welcomes all gender identities and is dedicated to offering strong technical training, combined with practical industry preparation.