BWW Review: SWEENEY TODD, DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at The Warwick Theatre

The Warwick Theatre, in the Westport Entertainment District of Kansas City, plays host to Padgett Productions' opening of SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET through June 26. The Stephen Sondheim musical is one of the most elaborate productions I have ever seen Nick Padgett undertake, and he brings it to life with unmatched brilliance. The only regret anyone should have about this magnificent show is if you miss seeing it at The Warwick.

Padgett co-directs with Phil Kinen this enthralling tale of revenge, murder, and musical whimsy. Before the show, Padgett told me that patrons were describing SWEENEY TODD as his best production ever. After seeing the performance I would have to agree to some degree, but I am a huge ROCKY HORROR fan and doubt that it will ever lose its number one ranking with me (can't wait for its return in October). They have put together a cast filled with an abundance of talent, unlike any other, I have seen. Whether you are listening to the stars of the show or members of the ensemble the voices are phenomenal.

Patrick Lewallen plays Sweeney Todd, bringing the character to life with unbridled vigor. During the performance, you not only see the hatred for the judge, played by Matthew Harris in his actions but can feel his need for revenge as he plots the judge's demise. Lewallen has performed around the world and his credits include the First National Broadway tour of ROCK OF AGES and the International Farewell Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

Cori Weber plays Todd's co-hart in crime, Mrs. Lovett the lovely proprietor of a bakery that becomes the talk of London as she adds the latest ingredients to her meat pie, supplied by the barber. Weber is magnificent in the role and gives Lewallen a run for his money for MVP (Most Valuable Performer) in SWEENEY TODD. Weber has appeared with Padgett Productions in MAMMA MIA as Tanya and has performed in Kansas City in GREY GARDENS and THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY.

Other members of the cast include Tom Nelson as Anthony Hope, Karen Blackmon as Joanna, Alec Bridges as Tobias Ragg, Spencer as The Beadle, Ashley Young as the Beggar Woman, Matthew Henrickson as Adolfo Pirelli, and Victor Castillo as Jonas Fogg. These glorious actors are backed up by eighteen of the most beautiful voices in Kansas City.

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET continues at The Warwick Theatre through June 26. Tickets may be purchased at www.PadgettProductionsKC.com. Advanced online purchases are required.