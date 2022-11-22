BUDDY'S HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS Comes To Music Theater Heritage
Buddy's Holly Jolly Christmas is a retro holiday special, including festive favorites like Jingle Bell Rock, Run Run Rudolph, Blue Christmas, and Sleigh Ride.
Music Theater Heritage has announced the return of the popular seasonal spectacular - "Buddy's Holly Jolly Christmas" - a festive Rock & Roll concert performed by award-winning actor and musician, Zachary Stevenson.
Having led over a dozen sell-out productions of The Buddy Holly Story across Canada and the US (including KC) with well over a thousand performances under his belt, Stevenson is a true showman who exudes charm and knows how to connect with an audience. In 2018, he received a Chicago Jeff Award for most outstanding lead performance in a musical for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.
Stevenson presents Buddy Holly so perfectly that we seem to be watching a genuine replica of the bespectacled, young Texan. Zachary's ability to nail everything from the tender ballads to the rip-roaring Rock n Roll hits - as well as Holly's guitar licks, trademark hiccup, and energetic dance moves - brings audiences to their feet, night after night.
Buddy's Holly Jolly Christmas is a retro holiday special, including festive favorites like Jingle Bell Rock, Run Run Rudolph, Blue Christmas, and Sleigh Ride - all while featuring plenty of Holly's greatest hits, such as, That'll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Everyday, and more.
The production is conceived and performed by Zachary Stevenson. It features Kyle Brown on Drums, Jeff Stocks on Guitar and Joey Panella on bass.
BUDDY'S HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS plays 3 performances, December 1-3 at 7:30pm in The Ruby Room at Music Theater Heritage in Crown Center.
Tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.
