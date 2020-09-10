American Public Square Hosts Virtual Evening At The Square October 13 With The Lincoln Group

Founders of The Lincoln Project to participate in panel.

American Public Square at Jewell invites communities to have frank and open discussions on topical issues of national importance - and nothing is more important than the upcoming Presidential Election on Nov. 3.

In its continued effort to raise civil, fact-based discourse, APS will welcome founders of The Lincoln Project for an engaging and spirited panel discussion as part of its Evening at the Square, Tuesday evening, Oct. 13. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Evening at the Square will be a lively VIRTUAL event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for APS' Evening at The Square are now available at https://americanpublicsquare.org/event/tlp/

The Lincoln Project was founded in 2019 by a notable group ofa??political strategists who seek to, in their own words,a??"hold accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans." The Lincoln Project is buckinga??its Republican roots anda??thea??GOPa??party line by backing the Biden-Harris Presidential ticket in 2020, and its message is getting a lot of attention.

"At APS, our goal is to challenge ourselves and each other, and to grow in our ideas as a result," said Claire Bishop, APS Executive Director. "With bitter polarization and a collective 'allergy' to civil discourse on the rise, we will use this opportunity to explore what has motivated these veterans of the political system to shed their partisan identity to pursue a once unthinkable political objective-electing aa??U.S. President on the other side of the infamous aisle--out of a sense of patriotic duty to their country.

"We invite you to join APS as we engage in a moderated conversation with this groupa??to explorea??the strength inherent in learning to change one's mind," Bishop said.

Four members of The Lincoln Project will be part of the APS Panel for Evening at the Square:

Reed Galen, a co-founder, is an independent political strategist whose years of experience stem from working for President George W. Bush, Sen. John McCain, and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jennifer Horn, a co-founder, is a communications strategy consultant, columnist and an award-winning radio talk show host. Horn served as chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party (2013-17).

Steve Schmidt, a co-founder, is a communications and public affairs strategist as well as a MSNBC political analyst. Schmidt worked on numerous Republican campaigns includingPresident George W. Bush, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sen. John McCain.

Rick Wilson, a co-founder, is a seasoned Republican political strategist currently Editor-at-Large of The Daily Beast website. Wilson served as field director for George H.W. Bush's campaign in 1988.

The Evening at the Square panel will be moderated by APS Founder Ambassador Allan J. Katz and Political and Communication Strategist Rosy Gonzales Speers. Gonzalez, founder and CEO of RG Speers, started Forward Florida Action, a non-profit voter registration organization with 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor of Florida, Andrew Gillum. She is also a senior advisor to the Florida Democratic Party.

The evening will include a question and answer session as well as musical entertainment by students from William Jewell College.

The community is invited to participate in Evening at The Square and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Tickets are $75 members; $100 non-members; $50 Young Professionals (30 & under) & Seniors (70-plus); and $10 for Students.

Evening at the Square is APS' major fundraiser supporting its events, programs and initiatives throughout the region that feature speakers of both local and national acclaim, foster fact-based, civil discourse and are expressly nonpartisan. For more information, please visit https://americanpublicsquare.org/event/tlp/

