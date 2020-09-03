42 to Screen for only 42¢ This Weekend at Union Station's Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre

The film will run through September 10th.

Union Station and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are proud to present "42", starring Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson in this true story of an American Legend, at Union Station's Extreme Screen Theatre this Friday (Sept. 4th) through September 10th.



This special presentation is a celebration of Jackie Robinson, the Negro Leagues and the life of Chadwick Boseman. In order to make this important movie accessible to all, each ticket is priced at only 42¢ and advance online purchases are strongly encouraged.



The Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre features Kansas City's largest movie screen and normally seats over 400 guests. In order to maximize social distancing, each showtime will allow only 150 guests and, as with all public spaces, masks are required.

Additionally, important artifacts from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will be on display in the Extreme Screen Theatre lobby to enjoy before and after the movie. AND, each guest will receive a Buy One/Get One Free Certificate to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The combination of "42" and a visit to the Museum tells a powerful and uplifting story, indeed.

Public Showtimes:

• Friday, Sept. 4th - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm

• Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 5th & 6th - 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm

• Monday, Sept. 7th - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm

• Wednesday, Sept. 9th - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

• Thursday, Sept. 10th - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

Union Station and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are also hosting two private showings at no cost for Big Brother Big Sisters Kansas City and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Tickets are being distributed through those respective organizations.

Don't Miss This Important Movie: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies Major League Baseball's notorious color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) to the team. The heroic act puts both Rickey and Robinson in the firing line of the public, the press and other players. Facing open racism from all sides, Robinson demonstrates true courage and admirable restraint by not reacting in kind and lets his undeniable talent silence the critics for him.

