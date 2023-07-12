1776 Comes to Kansas City at Starlight Theatre This Month

Performances run July 25-30.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre Photo 1 Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre
Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL Photo 2 Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre
Student Blog: Method Acting Photo 4 Student Blog: Method Acting

1776 Comes to Kansas City at Starlight Theatre This Month

Prepare to party like it’s 1776 with a witty retelling of our founding fathers' stories and how our great nation came to be! This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theatre. The national tour of 1776 will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America including its premiere in Kansas City at Starlight Theatre July 25-30.

“1776 is a perfect example of the creativity and originality that is so abundant in the arts community,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, Starlight’s President + C.E.O. said. “This show puts a spin on history we are all familiar with, and provides an element of entertainment and ingenuinty these stories have never seen before!”

About This Production

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical 1776 has catapulted to blazing new life in a thrillingly new production, and New York Magazine/Vulture says, “it’s an absolute blast!” Suddenly, the songs, humor, and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around—and the result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks. Experience “a 1776 worth celebrating!” (Variety) “It pulsates with energy and snaps with attitude.”

About The Cast 

The 1776 company includes Shelby Acosta (she/her) as ‘Sec. Charles Thomson,’ Gisela Adisa (she/her) as ‘John Adams,’ Nancy Anderson (she/her) as ‘Thomas Jefferson,’ Tiffani Barbour (she/her) as ‘Andrew McNair,’ Dawn Cantwell (she/her) as ‘Col. Thomas McKean,’ Julie Cardia (she/her) as ‘Stephen Hopkins,’ Amanda Dayhoff (she/her) as a Standby, Sara Gallo (she/her) as a Standby, Joanna Glushak (she/her) as ‘John Dickinson,’ Anissa Marie Griego (she/her) as ‘Roger Sherman,’

Kassandra Haddock (she/her) as ‘Edward Rutledge,’ Shawna Hamic (she/her) as ‘Richard Henry Lee,’ Lisa Karlin (she/her) as a Standby, Connor Lyon (she/her) as ‘Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall,’ Liz Mikel (she/her) as ‘Benjamin Franklin,’ Nykila Norman (she/her) as a Standby, Oneika Phillips (she/her) as ‘John Hancock,’ Lulu Picart (she/her) as ‘Samuel Chase,’ Kayla Saunders (she/her) as a Standby, Ariella Serur (they/she) as ‘Judge James Wilson,’ Brooke Simpson (she/her) as ‘the Courier,’ Sav Souza (they/them) as ‘Dr. Josiah Bartlett,’ Lillie Eliza Thomas (she/her) as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas (she/her) as ‘Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon,’ Jill Marie Vallery (she/her) as ‘Caesar Rodney,’ Gwynne Wood (she/they) as ‘George Read,’ and Candice Marie Woods (they/them) as ‘Joseph Hewes.’

About The Creative Team

1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin) and MTV Music Video Award-winning choreographer Jeffrey L. Page (Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” video, Memphis in Tokyo; Violet starring Sutton Foster at Roundabout Theatre Company) direct the production.

The 1776 design team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Scott Pask (Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin); Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess); Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever (In the Body of the World at A.R.T./New York City Center; Fingersmith at A.R.T.); Tony Award-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Finding Neverland at A.R.T./Broadway; Pippin on Broadway) and Drama Desk Award-nominated Projection Designer David Bengali (We Live in Cairo at A.R.T., Associate Designer

of Witness Uganda at A.R.T./Invisible Thread at Second Stage).

The 1776 music team is comprised of Music Supervisor/Music Director Ryan Cantwell (Pippin); Original Music Supervisor David Chase (Finding Neverland); Tony Award-nominated Orchestrator John Clancy (Fun Home; Mean Girls); Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo (Finding Neverland).

Casting is by Stewart/Whitley. The Associate Director is Brisa Arelis Muñoz and the Associate Choreographer is Courtney Paige Ross.

The 1776 tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Genevieve Kersh with Stage Manager Chris Zaccardi and Assistant Stage Manager Sage Lumsden. The company management team is led by Company Manager Jeff Mensch with Safety Assistant Company Manager Ryan Buchholz.

This show proudly uses a non-traditional casting model called conceptual casting (or conscious casting)—when a non-white actor, female actor, or actor with a disability is cast in a role to give the play greater resonance.

This is the second revival of 1776 from Roundabout Theatre Company. The 1997 production ran on Broadway for more than 300 performances. In 1969, 1776 even won the Tony for Best Musical!

 

In addition to the music coming to Starlight’s stage, The American Repertory Theatre commissioned a mural for this production from Artists for Humanity. The mural is entitled “We Are the People” and is currently displayed at the Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Public Library through July 30.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Theatre In The Park to Hold Christmas in July with IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo
Theatre In The Park to Hold Christmas in July with IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' will play Theatre in the Park on Friday, July 14 in Shawnee Mission Park. 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' continues through the weekend on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with four additional performances Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22.

2
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre Photo
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Starlight Theatre

Broadway veteran Carrie St. Louis is Starlight’s Elle Woods.  She is super in the role.  St. Louis is cute and bubbly, but no dumb bunny with a huge mezzo-soprano voice that dominates a theater with eight thousand seats.  She is also a determined and skilled dancer.

3
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Play Starlight This Month Photo
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Play Starlight This Month

Starlight will present a performance that will take audiences back in time with RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles at Starlight Theatre July 21 - 23.

4
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre Photo
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at White Theatre

The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center closes out its eighteenth season with an excellent production of a story ripped from the scrolls of Genesis, chapters 37-50. It is an early sung-through musical collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Maples Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KC Fringe Festival
KC Fringe Festival (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre (7/01-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driving Miss Daisy
Maples Repertory Theatre (6/23-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Footloose"
Theatre in the Park (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Irving Berlin's White Christmas"
Theatre in the Park (7/14-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You