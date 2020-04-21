Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: New Japan BGM Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Mario Theme Music For People to Wash Their Hands To

New Japan BGM Philharmonic Orchestra has released a virtual performance of the famous Mario music. But that's not all! This performance is perfectly timed for people to wash their hands to.

NJBP is also running a donation campaign based on the numbers of retweets and shares of their videos. With a maximum donation of ¥500,000 (which translates to $4,642.77), NJBP will donate ¥1 per share/retweet of their posts to Japan's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

