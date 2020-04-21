VIDEO: New Japan BGM Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Mario Theme Music For People to Wash Their Hands To

New Japan BGM Philharmonic Orchestra has released a virtual performance of the famous Mario music. But that's not all! This performance is perfectly timed for people to wash their hands to.

Watch the video below!

NJBP is also running a donation campaign based on the numbers of retweets and shares of their videos. With a maximum donation of ¥500,000 (which translates to $4,642.77), NJBP will donate ¥1 per share/retweet of their posts to Japan's COVID-19 Relief Fund.





