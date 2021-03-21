Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform an ACE ATTORNEY Concert

Today, Live Nation Japan and Promax Inc. announced a partnership to bring 'Ace Attorney Orchestra Concert' to global audiences through a special live stream.

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will conduct an orchestral performance of the songs from the highly acclaimed game 'Ace Attorney' and 'The Great Ace Attorney' series.

The stream takes place on April 10th, 2021 at 19:00. Video on Demand is available until April 18th 23:59 (JST). International stream is not available in Japan, South Korea, and China.

Conductor: Hirofumi Kurita

Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra

MC: Eiji Takemoto

Talk Guests: Takayuki Kondo, Shinji Kawada



Tickets: Pay-per-view tickets are available at US$42.

Show details and ticket info at https://livefrom.events/aceattorney/