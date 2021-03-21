Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform an ACE ATTORNEY Concert

The concert features songs from the game 'Ace Attorney' and 'The Great Ace Attorney' series.

Mar. 21, 2021  
Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform an ACE ATTORNEY Concert

Today, Live Nation Japan and Promax Inc. announced a partnership to bring 'Ace Attorney Orchestra Concert' to global audiences through a special live stream.

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will conduct an orchestral performance of the songs from the highly acclaimed game 'Ace Attorney' and 'The Great Ace Attorney' series.

The stream takes place on April 10th, 2021 at 19:00. Video on Demand is available until April 18th 23:59 (JST). International stream is not available in Japan, South Korea, and China.

Conductor: Hirofumi Kurita
Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra
MC: Eiji Takemoto
Talk Guests: Takayuki Kondo, Shinji Kawada

Tickets: Pay-per-view tickets are available at US$42.
Show details and ticket info at https://livefrom.events/aceattorney/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

Related Articles View More Japan Stories
Shiki Theatre Company Announces Productions Affected by State of Emergency Photo

Shiki Theatre Company Announces Productions Affected by State of Emergency

Japans Moonlight Mobile Theater Launches Performances Viewed Through Peepholes Photo

Japan's Moonlight Mobile Theater Launches Performances Viewed Through Peepholes

Japan Society Remembers The Great East Japan Earthquake Photo

Japan Society Remembers The Great East Japan Earthquake

New National Theatre Tokyo Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Photo

New National Theatre Tokyo Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY


More Hot Stories For You

  • 7,000 International Participants Attend FILMART Online
  • HK Phil X MTR Jointly Present PHIL YOUR MTR RIDE WITH MUSIC To Fill Up Passengers' Journeys
  • HK Rep Presents A WINTER FUNERAL
  • Drama School Hong Kong Launches Classes For Adults and Young Performers