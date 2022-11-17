Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New National Theatre, Tokyo Will Stream LA CENERENTOLA

It will be available for two months from Friday the 2nd of December 2022 to Thursday the 2nd of February 2023.

Nov. 17, 2022  
NNTT Stream's lineup for winter will include opera "La Cenerentola," Rossini's fascinating Cinderella story.

It will be available for two months from Friday the 2nd of December 2022 to Thursday the 2nd of February 2023, and free to watch online with no registration required.

he bel canto opera masterpiece, "La Cenerentola" is one of the most admired pieces by the Italian greatest composer Gioachino ROSSINI, and is an opera version of the familiar Cinderella story. This masterpiece is brimming with all the appeal of the composer, from the delightful ensembles and the richly ornate arias to the swelling climax with agilita. The production was directed by AGUNI Jun and drew a great deal of attention for its take on the story of Cinderella, set in a film studio inspired by the Cinecittà of Rome in the 1950s and 1960s, a time when Italian cinema was in full glory. The title role of Angelina was performed by WAKIZONO Aya, who is based in Italy and whose talent further blossoms with the passing of the years. Don Ramiro was performed by the talented Rossini singer René BARBERA, and Don Magnifico played by Alessandro CORBELLI, a great buffo baritone.

Viewing Period: 2 December 2022, 12:00 - 2 February 2023, 12:00 JST
Sung in Italian with English and Japanese surtitles
Recorded on 3 October 2021
Performed at Opera Palace, New National Theatre, Tokyo




