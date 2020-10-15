New National Theatre Presents DON QUIXOTE

Performances take place October 23-November 1.

New National Theatre will present the ballet Don Quixote. Performances take place October 23-November 1.

Creative Team

Music: Leon MINKUS

Choreography: Marius PETIPA/Alexander GORSKY

Production: Alexei FADEYECHEV

Set & Costume Designer: Vyacheslav OKUNEV

Lighting Designer: KAJI Kozo

Conductor: TOMITA Misato

Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra

This ballet, brimming with fun and vitality, is based on an episode from CERVANTES' Don Quixote. It is a love story featuring the barber, Basilio, and the town girl, Kitri, which unfolds in bright, cheerful Barcelona.This popular program piece offers the beauty of classical ballet and character dancing in a rich variety of forms. Enjoy the full panoply of dramatic dance: Spanish dancing, with its distinctive accents, by bedazzlingly clad matadors and the girls of the town; the beautiful corps de ballet dancing in scenes from Don Quixote's dreams; and the final pas de deux danced with the utmost skill by the lovers in the final act. The National Ballet of Japan presents its rich line-up of soloists and its highly recognized corps de ballet in this much-loved classical work.

Learn more and book at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/ballet/don-quixote.html.

