National Theatre of Japan Announces Bunraku Performances in February

National Theatre of Japan has announced Bunraku Performances in February. Performances will run February 6-22, 2021.

Program a?? (10:30-13:05)

Gojo Bashi

Meiboku Sendai Hagi

Program II i??13:50-16:45i??Kuruwa BunshoSugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami

Program a?? i??17:30-19:55i??Meido no Hikyaku

Ticket Prices for Each Program:

Adults:a??1st Grade ¥6,400; 2nd Grade ¥5,400

Students:a??1st Grade ¥4,500; a??2nd Grade ¥2,700

End times are estimates and could vary. Japanese audio guides are available for rent. Click here for details. Subtitles are available only in Japanese. Displayed on screen beside the stage. English synopsis is available. It is included in the paid Japanese brochure. There will be intermission.

Learn more at https://www.ntj.jac.go.jp/schedule/kokuritsu_s/2020/32100.html?lan=e.