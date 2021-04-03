National Noh Theatre Announces Seating Capacity and Schedule Changes For April Events

In light of the Japanese government's declaration of the state of emergency and advisories from Tokyo Metropolitan Government, ticket sales for host events at the National Noh Theatre in April will be limited to 313 seats.

Curtain times and other schedules have been changed as follows;

Regular Performance: Wednesday, 7th April 13:00

Dissemination Performance (Introduction to Noh): Saturday, 10th April 13:00

Regular Performance: Friday, 16th April 17:30

The performance starts at 17:30 instead of 18:30, ending at 20:00.

Special Program of Noh Performance: Thursday, 22th April 13:00

Special Program of Noh Performance: Thursday, 29th April 13:00

These performances may be staged in a different style from usual in order to take prevention measures.

Further performance cancellations or changes in the number of seats available for sales may be required depending on future developments.

National Noh Theatre has implemented measures for visitors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. For more information click here.