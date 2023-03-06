Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month

Performances run 15-21 March.

Mar. 06, 2023  
This is Philippe ARLAUD's production of a whimsical love story. It is Jacques Offenbach's only opera, best known for its "Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour" (known as "Barcarolle"), other highlights including the "Chanson de Kleinzach" sung by Hoffmann, and that ultimate showcase of coloratura soprano singing, the "Les oiseaux dans la charmille" aria sung by Olympia.

This production brings added depth to the work with radiating wit and humour, as well as effective use of fluorescent colours, bringing out the sense of fantasy of the work.

This will be a noteworthy production, featuring Marko LETONJA, General Music Director of the Bremen Philharmonic, as conductor, and Leonardo CAPALBO who has been highly acclaimed for this main role, will make his debut in NNTT. Egils SILINS, well-known for many Bass-Baritone roles, will be playing the four villains.




