LEOPOLDSTADT is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Performances run through 31 October.

Oct. 17, 2022  
This is the Japanese premiere of Leopoldstadt, the latest work by British playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, whose plays include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Coast of Utopia and Arcadia, many of which have been staged and beloved in Japan. The play was highly anticipated before its run due to the playwright suggesting that it may be his last piece.

Crowned Best New Play at the Olivier Award 2020, the play follows a Jewish family living in Austria in the unrest of the early 20th century - passing through war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. It is said to include autobiographical elements of the playwright himself, who was unaware of his Jewish heritage until in his fifties.

Translated by HIROTA Atsuro, known for his work on the epic The Coast of Utopia, the play will be directed by Artistic Director of Drama OGAWA Eriko, who has previously directed and translated a number of Stoppard's works, including Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Seagull and The Real Inspector Hound.

30 strong casts will deliver this critically acclaimed epic.


