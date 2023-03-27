Koichi Domoto Will Star as Willy Wonka in the Japan Run of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Koichi Domoto has got your golden ticket to a world of "Pure Imagination" for the Japan premiere of the hit musical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!



The musical is based on the 1964 classic children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, with a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.



Charlie Bucket lives in poverty with his parents and grandparents in a small town that is also home to the world-famous Willy Wonka (Domoto) and his mysterious chocolate factory, getting the opportunity of a lifetime when he is one of five children who discover a golden ticket hidden within the Wonka Bars inviting to come and tour the factory!



Once inside, a dreamland of confectionery creations that seem to defy the laws of physics is waiting to bewitch and bewonder the children. However, even in Wonka's wacky wonderland, there are rules - which help to be kept in place by the frighteningly fun Oompa-Loompas.



Coming this October to the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Koichi Domoto, one half of the popular J-pop idol duo KinKi Kids, will star as the wonderfully weird Willy Wonka. Additional shows will follow the Tokyo opening, including Fukuoka and Osaka in Jan/Feb 2024.

Koichi Domoto (KinKi Kids) said, "I haven't acted in a musical since 2018's "Knights' Tale" so when it was decided that I would play Willy Wonka in the Japanese version of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," I knew there would be a lot of aspects that would be new to me and I was nervous. Wonka is such an iconic character, and I knew I had to create something incredibly unique for this role if I was going to stand out. Luckily, we have an amazingly talented crew, and everyone has worked tirelessly to create an atmosphere of pure imagination. It's a great honor for me to put on that purple hat."



Photo Credit: Leslie Kee