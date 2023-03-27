Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Koichi Domoto Will Star as Willy Wonka in the Japan Run of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Performances begin in October 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Koichi Domoto Will Star as Willy Wonka in the Japan Run of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Koichi Domoto has got your golden ticket to a world of "Pure Imagination" for the Japan premiere of the hit musical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

The musical is based on the 1964 classic children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, with a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Charlie Bucket lives in poverty with his parents and grandparents in a small town that is also home to the world-famous Willy Wonka (Domoto) and his mysterious chocolate factory, getting the opportunity of a lifetime when he is one of five children who discover a golden ticket hidden within the Wonka Bars inviting to come and tour the factory!

Once inside, a dreamland of confectionery creations that seem to defy the laws of physics is waiting to bewitch and bewonder the children. However, even in Wonka's wacky wonderland, there are rules - which help to be kept in place by the frighteningly fun Oompa-Loompas.

Coming this October to the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Koichi Domoto, one half of the popular J-pop idol duo KinKi Kids, will star as the wonderfully weird Willy Wonka. Additional shows will follow the Tokyo opening, including Fukuoka and Osaka in Jan/Feb 2024.

Koichi Domoto (KinKi Kids) said, "I haven't acted in a musical since 2018's "Knights' Tale" so when it was decided that I would play Willy Wonka in the Japanese version of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," I knew there would be a lot of aspects that would be new to me and I was nervous. Wonka is such an iconic character, and I knew I had to create something incredibly unique for this role if I was going to stand out. Luckily, we have an amazingly talented crew, and everyone has worked tirelessly to create an atmosphere of pure imagination. It's a great honor for me to put on that purple hat."

Photo Credit: Leslie Kee



Cast Announced For Educational Programme-First Steps: Swan Lake Photo
Cast Announced For 'Educational Programme-First Steps: Swan Lake'
Educational Programme is a new project, allowing participants to experience the art of ballet and the appeal of the live stage.
Jesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICE Photo
Jesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICE
Jesse of SixTONES gets strange and unusual for the Japan premiere of the Broadway musical smash hit BEETLEJUiCE, coming to Tokyo this summer!
AIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next Month Photo
AIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next Month
The great festive opera of Aida is being performed as a celebration performance for the New National Theatre Tokyo's 25th Anniversary. Franco ZEFFIRELLI's resplendent production, premiered in 1998 to commemorate the opening of the theatre, involves a dynamic stage transformation.
LES CONTES DHOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month Photo
LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month
This is Philippe ARLAUD's production of a whimsical love story. It is Jacques Offenbach's only opera, best known for its 'Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour' (known as 'Barcarolle'), other highlights including the 'Chanson de Kleinzach' sung by Hoffmann, and that ultimate showcase of coloratura soprano singing, the 'Les oiseaux dans la charmille' aria sung by Olympia.

More Hot Stories For You


Koichi Domoto Will Star as Willy Wonka in the Japan Run of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYKoichi Domoto Will Star as Willy Wonka in the Japan Run of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
March 27, 2023

Koichi Domoto has got your golden ticket to a world of “Pure Imagination” for the Japan premiere of the hit musical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!
Cast Announced For 'Educational Programme-First Steps: Swan Lake'Cast Announced For 'Educational Programme-First Steps: Swan Lake'
March 23, 2023

Educational Programme is a new project, allowing participants to experience the art of ballet and the appeal of the live stage.
Jesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICEJesse of SixTONES to Star in Japan Premiere of BEETLEJUICE
March 20, 2023

Jesse of SixTONES gets strange and unusual for the Japan premiere of the Broadway musical smash hit BEETLEJUiCE, coming to Tokyo this summer!
AIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next MonthAIDA Comes to the New National Theatre, Tokyo Next Month
March 10, 2023

The great festive opera of Aida is being performed as a celebration performance for the New National Theatre Tokyo's 25th Anniversary. Franco ZEFFIRELLI's resplendent production, premiered in 1998 to commemorate the opening of the theatre, involves a dynamic stage transformation.
LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This MonthLES CONTES D'HOFFMANN Comes to Tokyo This Month
March 6, 2023

This is Philippe ARLAUD's production of a whimsical love story. It is Jacques Offenbach's only opera, best known for its 'Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour' (known as 'Barcarolle'), other highlights including the 'Chanson de Kleinzach' sung by Hoffmann, and that ultimate showcase of coloratura soprano singing, the 'Les oiseaux dans la charmille' aria sung by Olympia.
share