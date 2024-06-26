KAMATA MARCH FINALE: GIN-CHAN'S DEPARTURE Returns To The Stage In Tokyo!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated stage play "Kamata March Finale: Gin-chan's Departure" will be restaged at the Asakusa Hana Theater in Tokyo from July 3 to July 12. This celebrated work by the legendary Kohei Tsuka has enthralled audiences hundreds of times since its debut, and this new production by the theatrical unit Harutakumi is set to captivate theatergoers once again.

This time, we are thrilled to present the premiere performance by "Shunkinsho," a newly formed unit combining the talents of Harutakumi and the renowned director and actor Kazukiyo Nishikiori. The name "Shunkinsh?" signifies an exciting new chapter in this production's storied history.

For those unfamiliar, Harutakumi is a theatrical unit founded by actor and director Junichi Haruta and actress and producer Junko Oshita. Their previous production, "The Stone Steps of Goryokaku in Hakodate," directed by Kazukiyo Nishikiori, was a resounding success. Nishikiori poured his extensive experience and "Tsuka Theater Spirit" into the performance, resulting in sold-out shows and rave reviews.

Many theater enthusiasts who missed the previous performance will be delighted to know that this restaging aims to deliver an even more polished and engaging experience. The new unit name, Shunkinsho, symbolizes the fusion of Harutakumi and Nishikiori's creative energies.

The flyer for this production features a striking image of the central staircase, a symbol of the play. Crafted by the master of stage props, Masayuki Urano, this staircase transforms throughout the performance, adding depth and visual intrigue to each scene.

Audiences can expect to be enthralled by the dynamic dialogue and the powerful presence emanating from the stage. The blend of sharp wit, natural conversation, and spontaneous ad-libs-hallmarks of actors trained under Kohei Tsuka-will provide an unforgettable theater experience.

In a fascinating combination of Tsuka Legends and the Japan Action Club, the "Gin-chan's Departure" rehearsals have formed two distinct teams, bringing a fresh dynamic to the stage. With an average age of 60, the performers get their rich histories and experiences into the production, adding layers of depth and authenticity that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Many young people today might not be familiar with "Kamata March," but it is worth seeing Junichi Haruta take an on-stage, live fall down the grand staircase. This iconic moment alone promises an unforgettable spectacle.

This production invites theater lovers worldwide, especially those passionate about Shakespeare and contemporary theater, to experience a unique blend of classical themes and modern storytelling. "Kamata March Finale: Gin-chan's Departure" is not just a play; it's an immersive experience that bridges generations and cultural backgrounds.

Join us at the Asakusa Hana Theater from July 3 to July 12 and immerse yourself in a theatrical masterpiece that promises to leave you spellbound.

Tickets on Sale: eplus.jp/ginchan2024/

