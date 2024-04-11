Alex Boniello, Jordan Dobson & More to Star in RENT in Japan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alex Boniello, Jordan Dobson and more will be starring in Rent in Japan!

Boniello will lead the cast as Roger, while Dobson will star as Angel. The cast will also feature Koji Yamamoto as Mark, Chabely Ponce as Mimi, Crystal Kay as Maureen, and Aaron A. Harrington as Collins.

Yamamoto previously starred as Mark in 1998 in the Japanese premiere of Rent. Boniello previously starred as Roger in the 2023 Kennedy Center production.

Rent will play August 21 through September 8 at the Tokyo Theatre Orb. The musical will then play September 11 through 15 at Osaka's Sky Theater MBS.

Learn more about the production HERE!

About Rent

Rent, written by Jonathan Larson, opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996, and ran for 12 years, making it the 11th longest-running show on Broadway. Rent won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The musical tells a story of a group of artists and musicians struggling to survive and be heard in New York's Lower East Side during the height of the AIDS epidemic.