DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER Comes to the New National Theatre Tokyo

Der fliegende Holländer is coming to the New National Theatre Tokyo next month. Performances run 19 January - 1 February, 2025.

Wagner almost experienced a shipwreck, which inspired him to write this opera early in his career based on a modern English legend about a Dutch ship captain who is doomed to sail the oceans forever as punishment for his blasphemy. The story tells how the love of the young maiden, Senta, saves the cursed Dutch captain. Salvation through love and self-sacrifice became a common theme in all of Wagner's works thereafter.

Praised as clear and straightforward, Matthias von Stegmann's production delivers ghost ships and more, for an enjoyable sense of the spectacular. This performance is recommended for anyone who tends to avoid Wagner's operas in favour of more easily decipherable works.

Conductor Marc Albrecht, renowned particularly for late Romantic period repertoire and considered one of the world's greatest conductors, will make his NNTT debut. One of the world's best Holländer singers, Evgeny Nikitin returns to the role of Holländer that he performed with the NNTT's 2012 Der fliegende Holländer--with intense charisma and dark charm that captivated audiences. Senta will be Elisabet Strid, who has demonstrated talent for the role, while Erik will be UK rising-star heldentenor, Jonathan Stoughton.

