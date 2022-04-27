Cinderella comes to the New National Theatre this month.

A much-loved repertoire of the National Ballet of Japan. This production, choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton, is among the best of many "Cinderella" ballets, and has been performed by the Royal Ballet and other leading ballet companies around the world. It is a valuable repertoire for the National Ballet of Japan, the only ballet company in Japan to have it in its repertoire.

The audience will be entranced by this production of Cinderella; the fairies of the four seasons dancing to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, the amazing transformation when Cinderella's magic spell wears off at the stroke of midnight and the humorous portrayal of the ugly step-sisters.

Performances run April 30-May 5.

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/ballet/cinderella-2022.html.