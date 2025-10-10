Warren Miller’s SNO•CIETY to Premiere at Jacksonville’s Alhambra Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warren Miller’s Sno•ciety will make its Jacksonville premiere at the Alhambra Theatre on Monday, November 10, 2025, with two exclusive screenings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Presented by MediaShare Consulting Group as the local independent promoter, the event marks the city’s first-ever showing of the acclaimed ski film series.

Warren Miller’s Sno•ciety captures the thrill and community of life on snow, showcasing world-class skiing and snowboarding from Mammoth Mountain and Steamboat Springs to Tuckerman Ravine, Diamond Peak, and British Columbia’s Whitewater.

The film also ventures abroad to Austria, Scotland, Finland, and Canada, featuring Olympians, freeriders, and mountain enthusiasts from around the globe.

Tickets are $30 and include parking and a raffle entry. While no dinner service will be offered, the theater’s bar will be open for both screenings.