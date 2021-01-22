Virtual Afterschool Classes For Children And Teens Available Through Theatre Jacksonville

Registration is now open for Theatre Jacksonville's winter Make Believe Theatre for Kids classes, available for ages 8-15. Afterschool programming is one of the best loved educational offerings from Theatre Jacksonville, and these February sessions will explore animated voices, impressions, Greek mythology, puppets and lip syncing. The four-week sessions begin the week of Feb. 2 and will take place virtually.

"Our February sessions were designed to bring some of the more interactive and fun aspects of theatre into the homes of our youngest patrons, with virtual formats that incorporate the best aspects of our ongoing educational programming," said Education Director Ron Shreve. "We offer one-hour classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with five different topics to allow participants to sign up for more than one session if there are multiple themes they want to explore."

Each four-week class costs $99 per student and begins the week of February 2. They include:

- Animated Voices, Tuesdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 from 4-5 p.m.

For ages 9-13

Maybe you have a flair for accents or just want to know what it takes to be a voice actor for an animated film. Students will be introduced to media containing behind-the-scenes work from famous voice actors. They will then apply it to their own voice work to find the different personalities that live in their individual instrument.

- HollyZoom Squabbles, Tuesdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For ages 11-15

Embracing the world of virtual squares that we are currently living in, students will participate in a virtual game show, à la Hollywood Squares, where they will flex their impression skills. They will choose notable people (real or not) and study their vocal and physical habits, culminating in the delivery of an improvisational performance that transforms them into someone new but familiar.

- Greek Mythology, Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 from 5-6 p.m.

For ages 9-13

If you like myths, legends, and stories of sea monsters and winged horses, join us to explore the creation of Greek mythology and heroes like Odysseus and Hercules. Students will be tasked with mythical puzzles, riddles and crafts as they expand their knowledge of the foundation of the many archetypes and literary characters we know today.

- Puppets Tonight, Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 from 4-5 p.m.

For ages 8-11

Are you fascinated with puppets? Join us to learn the art of bringing inanimate objects to life by speaking through and with a puppet. Students will take a virtual tour of the world's most famous puppeteers and their alter egos. The class will culminate with our "puppets" taking over the virtual platform for their own improvisational storytime.

- Lip Sync Battles, Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For ages 10-14

Pop song, rock song, musical, commercial, TV scene...you name it, and it has probably been lip synced by someone. Students will be challenged by different lip sync missions (such as to lip sync a famous cartoon scene, a singer that sounds nothing like you, or a new meaning for a song). And lest they think it is simply about moving lips to words, students will also explore the importance of character creation, motivation and confidence building to this particular fun art.

In addition to the February sessions, one-on-one virtual coaching for children and teens is available in vocal/musical theatre and acting/monologue, with instruction provided by Theatre Jacksonville experts. To register for February Make Believe for Kids sessions or to enroll in one-on-one coaching, visit www.theatrejax.com or call (904) 396-4425.