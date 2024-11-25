The Miramar Cultural Center Presents Faith Evans With Special Guest Bilal In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Faith Evans will take the stage at the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm. Evans will be joined by special guest Bilal.

This night is part of Miramar Cultural Center's celebration of 16 years and is a great gift idea for R&B music lovers.

The Grammy-winning R&B artist Evans will perform her chart-topping hits like “You Used to Love Me” and “Soon as I Get Home.” Complementing her will be the soulful sounds of singer, songwriter and producer Bilal.

The event is hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne and presented by the Miramar Cultural Center.

Tickets are $60, $80 and $120. For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

