The FSCJ Artist Series Kick Off Event Announced For October 2

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will kick off the 23/24 Broadway in Jacksonville season with its Annual Open House at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023. All are welcome to this event.

The FSCJ Artist Series Kick Off event will be a perfect evening for families and theater lovers in Jacksonville. The first 200 to arrive will receive a FROZEN gift bag. Local food trucks will be onsite serving up delicious eats and treats. A cash bar will also be provided by Savor.

The event will be hosted by WJXT News4Jax' Bruce Hamilton. Live music from Bold City Classic will round out the evening. In addition, attendees will get a sneak peek at the upcoming season with a performance by a special alumni guest from Disney's FROZEN.

The theater will also be open to the public to allow attendees to sit in their seats or find additional seats available for subscription for the upcoming season. The FSCJ Artist Series' staff will be on hand to answer any questions about a purchase of a season subscription and all the other shows scheduled in the 23/24 season. Current Broadway season subscribers will be able to pick up their season tickets, exchange their tickets, buy single tickets for family and friends, and try out their seats during the event.

23/24 BROADWAY SEASON

December 1-3, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON - SEASON OPTION

February 6-11, 2024

HADESTOWN

March 5-10, 2024

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

April 2-7, 2024

SIX, The Musical

April 24-May 4, 2024

Disney's FROZEN

Five-show subscription packages are available to purchase as well as four-show packages with THE BOOK OF MORMON as a season option. These may be purchased at the Kick-off Event, ordered online at Click Here, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000.

All performances of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL.

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Disney's Frozen will open Wednesday, April 24 and run through Saturday, May 4, 2024 and will include a Friday 1pm matinee performance on May 3.

By becoming a subscriber, you can order your season tickets and reserve your seats for all five shows before single tickets are available to the public. Subscriptions may be ordered online at Click Here, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing eight total subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Contributions start for as little as $250. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit Click Here to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To get more information about groups, you can email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 632-5050.

VyStar Credit Union is proud to sponsor the FSCJ Artist Series for the 23/24 Broadway in Jacksonville season and demonstrate their commitment to the arts. Performing arts bring people together, enrich communities, promote cultural diversity and make Northeast Florida a more vibrant and desirable place to live, work and play.

VyStar members receive a 10% discount on most FSCJ Artist Series shows. Members can also sign up for exclusive pre-sale opportunities and receive a $1 discount off concession items by using their VyStar Visa credit or debit card and showing their Artist Series show tickets at purchase.

For those interested in individual show tickets, we recommend joining the E-Club to be notified when shows go on sale, get special offers and more!