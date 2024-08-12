SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE IN CONCERT Announced At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After last year's successful engagement of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in Concert, the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert debuts in Jacksonville September 8 at 6pm at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

The upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film's iconic score and soundtrack live.

This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.

Shelbie Rassler (Conductor)

Shelbie is the conductor for the Jacksonville appearances on October 1-6, 2024. One of the most amazing things about Shelbie is that is only 26 years old. Shelbie also had a viral video during the pandemic and was featured on The Today Show. Her bio and information is attached. We just found out that the fantastic conductor Shelbie Rassler has given us a block of Zoom interview time this Thursday, 8/15 around 1:00pm Eastern. Please let me know if I can arrange a Zoom for you with Shelbie on Thursday, August 15.

Shelbie Rassler, named Truthspaper's "Young Woman of the Year,” is a globally recognized musician whose work as a composer, music director, and producer spans prestigious performances and productions worldwide. Her compositions, arrangements, and orchestrations have been featured at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The West End's His Majesty's Theatre. Following her viral production of Burt Bacharach's “What the World Needs Now,” Rassler received a CBS Sunday Morning Award and was featured on CNN's “The Fourth in America” alongside Mr. Bacharach, as well as appearing on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Forbes, and NPR. Rassler's film scoring and mixed media creations have premiered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Amazon Prime, and various film festivals, as well as in commercials, jingles, and podcasts reaching millions.

Comments